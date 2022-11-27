ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online shoppers spend record $11.3B on Cyber Monday, grabbing toys, electronics and more

Online shoppers broke records with $11.3 billion in spending on Cyber Monday, driving 5.8% year-over-year growth and making the day the biggest online shopping day of all time, according to Adobe Analytics. The spending spree in the face of ongoing inflation follows another record three days earlier, when online shoppers...
Tableau Software CEO Mark Nelson steps down

Mark Nelson is stepping down as CEO of Tableau Software, less than two years after he took the helm of the Seattle-based data visualization company owned by Salesforce. Nelson announced the news on Twitter and LinkedIn. His last day is Thursday. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to work alongside all of the people that make Tableau an amazing place to work, grow, and create something that literally changes the world for the better every day,” he wrote.
The cloud in orbit: Amazon Web Services demonstrates data analysis on a satellite

For the past 10 months, Amazon Web Services has been running data through its cloud-based software platform on what’s arguably the world’s edgiest edge: a satellite in low Earth orbit. The experiment, revealed today during AWS’ re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, is aimed at demonstrating how on-orbit processing...

