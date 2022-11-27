Read full article on original website
Tesla just delivered its first all-electric Semi truck to PepsiCo and said it can cover up to 500 miles on a single charge
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, drove a Semi to the unveiling event, held at a factory near Reno, Nevada.
geekwire.com
Charge up: How the Pacific Northwest is boosting electric infrastructure as EV sales rise
The shift to electric vehicles is gaining speed in Washington. This month state leaders plan to adopt EV sales targets that match California’s, which require all new light-duty vehicle sales by 2035 to be zero-emission. The number of EVs registered in Washington so far has reached nearly 75,000 —...
geekwire.com
Sana Biotechnology will cut 15% of its workforce in latest layoffs affecting Seattle companies
Seattle-based cell and gene therapy company Sana Biotechnology will reduce its workforce by 15%, according to a statement issued Tuesday. The company said it was shutting a program focused on heart failure and outlined reset priorities for other programs. The layoffs will be complete by the end of the year, according to an SEC filing.
geekwire.com
Prophia, which extracts info from commercial real estate contracts, raises $10.2M
Prophia, a startup building a platform that scours and extracts key terms from commercial real estate contracts, raised $10.2 million in a Series A round led by Cercano Management, formerly Vulcan Capital. Prophia’s users can upload PDF contracts that are analyzed by its software. The tool spits out key terms...
geekwire.com
Online shoppers spend record $11.3B on Cyber Monday, grabbing toys, electronics and more
Online shoppers broke records with $11.3 billion in spending on Cyber Monday, driving 5.8% year-over-year growth and making the day the biggest online shopping day of all time, according to Adobe Analytics. The spending spree in the face of ongoing inflation follows another record three days earlier, when online shoppers...
geekwire.com
Tableau Software CEO Mark Nelson steps down
Mark Nelson is stepping down as CEO of Tableau Software, less than two years after he took the helm of the Seattle-based data visualization company owned by Salesforce. Nelson announced the news on Twitter and LinkedIn. His last day is Thursday. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to work alongside all of the people that make Tableau an amazing place to work, grow, and create something that literally changes the world for the better every day,” he wrote.
geekwire.com
The cloud in orbit: Amazon Web Services demonstrates data analysis on a satellite
For the past 10 months, Amazon Web Services has been running data through its cloud-based software platform on what’s arguably the world’s edgiest edge: a satellite in low Earth orbit. The experiment, revealed today during AWS’ re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, is aimed at demonstrating how on-orbit processing...
