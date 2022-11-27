Mark Nelson is stepping down as CEO of Tableau Software, less than two years after he took the helm of the Seattle-based data visualization company owned by Salesforce. Nelson announced the news on Twitter and LinkedIn. His last day is Thursday. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to work alongside all of the people that make Tableau an amazing place to work, grow, and create something that literally changes the world for the better every day,” he wrote.

8 HOURS AGO