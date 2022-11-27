ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2 injured in Sunday morning shooting, Denver Police investigate

By ALEX EDWARDS, alex.edwards@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UiqX4_0jP8eL0p00
FILE PHOTO DENVER GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

Two people were shot in the 15000 block of east 51st place early Sunday morning.

Police located two victims, an adult male and a juvenile male, who were transported to a local area hospital. The extent of injuries to each victim was unknown to police.

Police first reported the shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police asked residents to find alternate routes while they conduct their investigation.

Denver police have not named identified a suspect as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story and will be updated

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Victim shot, killed in Greeley identified as Herminia Marquez

The woman who was shot and killed in Greeley early Monday morning has been identified as Herminia Marquez. Police were called to reported gunshots in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane. Officers pursued a suspect vehicle that eluded them. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 500 block of 18th Street. Officers detained one occupant who had run away from the vehicle. That person was arrested on warrants out of Larimer County. During that pursuit, additional officers arrived at the initial scene and found a female who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased.That victim has been identified as Herminia Marquez, 21.Additional Information from Greeley Police:If you have home surveillance cameras, we are asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532. 
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

ACLU sues Denver police detective over SWAT raid of Montbello home

The ACLU of Colorado sued a Denver police detective over a January SWAT raid of a 77-year-old woman’s home in Montbello, which the organization contends was baseless. A tactical team searched Ruby Johnson’s home on Jan. 4 as part of an investigation of a truck stolen from the parking garage of the Hyatt in Denver. The truck contained six guns, two drones, $4,000 in cash and an iPhone, according to...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered

Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Boebert ‘not...
AURORA, CO
KRDO

Driver arrested following deadly crash involving pedestrian in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Aurora on Saturday morning, according to 9NEWS. At approximately 3 a.m., Aurora Police Department said they received several 911 calls about a vehicle hitting a man at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect in custody after kidnapping teen, causing Amber Alert

A suspect is in custody after kidnapping a teenage girl in Westminster, causing an Amber Alert. Authorities say a 45-year-old man was arrested and the teen is safe following the incident. According to authorities, Bradford Eblen was arrested late Tuesday after an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Alexis Bradford. Westminster police say Eblen offered the teen and her adult brother to go shopping. When they stopped at the convenience store for her brother to use the bathroom, Eblen drove off with Alexis inside. The Amber Alert was issued shortly after Alexis went missing as she was found safe just before 10 p.m.
WESTMINSTER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy