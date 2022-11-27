ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Damages Two-Story Residential Structure in Irvine

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

IRVINE (CNS) - Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine, authorities said.

Firefighters dispatched at 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue had the blaze out within 84 minutes of their arrival, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.

``A mayday was declared during the incident when a firefighter was knocked down to the floor by heavy wet ceiling debris, with the potential need for immediate help," officials said in a news statement. ``The firefighter was able to stand up and exit."

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.

