so these conservative right wing all about the Constitution are trying to stop companies and people from using free speech right they don't like the world because the world point out what they're doing wrong the woke know what's happening in this country and we are willing to speak out against it but now you're trying to tell us that we don't have our right to First Amendment speaking well you're not going to shut us up and we're not going away
whether you like it or not there are gay people in the world there are transgender people in the world there are kids in school that have friends that have two mothers and two fathers. it doesn't matter whether you like it or approve of it it's part of reality. and when your children grow up and have to go out into the world and get a job, they might have a supervisor or a coworker that's gay, or transgender, or muslim, or something else that you don't particularly care for, and yet your children are going to have to go out into that Workforce and deal in the real world and work with these people so it's better they start learning inclusion and acceptance at a young age
Yea these animals want the old fashion capitalism where you can work folk till the die prematurely...no rights...no tangible benifits....8 year olds to work...no overtime...15 min breaks. Ahh yes the good ol days.
