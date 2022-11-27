Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Fauci has destroyed the credibility of the public health establishment
“I represent science” was the arrogant response of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after senators had the temerity to do their oversight jobs and question his decision to spend tax dollars on gain of function research at the same Wuhan lab where COVID-19 likely originated.
americanmilitarynews.com
US ‘certainly’ still in COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Fauci says
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. is “certainly” still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that began nearly three years ago, even as cases and deaths are almost as low as they’ve ever been since March 2020. Fauci, a top public health official who became a...
The Weather Channel
Next Major COVID-19 Variant Could be Dangerous, Even As Deadly As the Original Wuhan Strain: Study
As the world headed deeper into the COVID-19 pandemic, it saw the original novel coronavirus strain mutate and transform into multiple variants. This evolution followed an expected trend wherein the newer copies of the virus were ‘milder’ than their predecessors — a mutation that allowed them to spread more easily and conquer the globe.
msn.com
McCarthy slams White House for 'keeping a close eye' on Twitter under Elon Musk: 'That is offensive to me'
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said it is "offensive" that the White House plans to monitor Elon Musk’s Twitter, stressing that Republicans "will no longer let government go after people simply because of their political views." McCarthy, R-Calif., after a meeting at the White House Tuesday with President Biden,...
msn.com
Iranians Take to the Streets to Celebrate Loss to United States at 2022 World Cup
Iran's run at the 2022 World Cup came to an end Tuesday, as it fell to the United States 1-0 and failed to advance from group play. The Iranians played well in Qatar and just missed advancing. You would think the team's countrymen would be devastated by their defeat. It appears the opposite is true.
New COVID Variant XBB Is Gaining Ground Among Americans
MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) – U.S. health officials are tracking a new COVID variant that's a combination of two earlier Omicron subvariants. Known as XBB, this latest subvariant now represents 3.1% of new COVID cases throughout the U.S. and 5% of cases in the Northeast. Based on...
WebMD
New COVID ‘Variant of Concern’ XBB May Lack Surge Potential
Nov. 28, 2022 – A new coronavirus variant called XBB is marching up the CDC’s watchlist and has achieved the label “variant of concern.”. Currently accounting for just 3% of cases nationwide, it is somewhat more prevalent in the Northeast, where it accounts for 5% of cases, according to the CDC’s variant tracker called Nowcast.
Column: COVID boosted anti-vaccine propaganda. Now measles and other childhood diseases are on the march
The anti-vaccination movement grew stronger during the COVID pandemic. The result is a surge in measles and other preventable diseases.
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero COVID'
BEIJING (AP) — A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has sparked hopes China might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces daunting hurdles and up to a year of hard work before “zero COVID” can end. Stock markets rose after the National Health Commission on Tuesday announced the long-awaited campaign. A low vaccination rate is one of the biggest obstacles to ending curbs that have confined millions of people to their homes, depressed the economy and kept most visitors out of China. Health officials gave no indication how long it might take. A vaccination campaign will require months and China also needs to build up its hospitals and work out a long-term virus strategy, health experts and economists warn. They say “zero COVID” is likely to stay in place until mid-2023 and possibly as late as 2024. “China is in no place right now to move away from its ‘zero-COVID’ policy toward a ‘living with COVID’ policy,” said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist for Capital Economics. “Health care capacity is very weak.”
msn.com
Bidens to host more than 20 parties, a state dinner and George Clooney
More than 20 holiday receptions, a black-tie state dinner and a George Clooney sighting - after two years of COVID, the White House party scene is back in full swing. And, on Thursday will be the most glamorous event of them all: Joe and Jill Biden's first state dinner. The...
msn.com
Twitter stops enforcing COVID misinformation policy
Twitter is no longer enforcing its policy about COVID-19 misinformation as part of changes made under new CEO Elon Musk. Twitter did not formally announce the change, but a note was added to the top of the page about the policy to note that the rule was being rolled back.
Covid blood thinner drug is dangerous and does not work, study finds
A drug which thins the blood and has been given to many patients recovering from severe Covid can cause serious bleeding and does not work, research has shown.The anticoagulant Apixaban is given to patients being discharged from hospital following a bout of moderate to severe Covid, but a UK government-funded study has found that it can have serious side-effects.The findings have led to calls for doctors to stop prescribing the drug because it does not stop people from ending up back in hospital and can have dangerous side-effects. It is currently being widely used by NHS hospitals.The UK government-funded...
msn.com
A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns
Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
President Biden plans a border policy overhaul
Title 42 — the Trump-era public health policy that allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border — is set to end shortly before Christmas. Now, Axios has learned that the Biden administration is considering some drastic measures to replace it. Plus, Democrats could change which...
psychologytoday.com
The Great Exhaustion: Long-Lasting Pandemic Effects
As the world is returning to higher levels of activity, there are reasons why you may be feeling exhausted. We do not just leave a traumatic situation, like a worldwide pandemic, and not have reactions to it. Burnout, increased social interactions, and unconscious processes impact how we recover. If you...
msn.com
Twitter's former trust and safety head said it's unfair to paint Elon Musk as the 'villain' of Twitter's story
Twitter's former head of trust & safety, Yoel Roth, said that despite the controversy surrounding Elon Musk's takeover of the platform, it isn't accurate to depict him as a villain. "I think one of the things that is tricky about Elon, in particular, is that people really want him to...
‘We walked in front of the police with no veil’ – voices from Iran’s women-led uprising
Iran’s security forces have killed at least 448 people since protests began more than two months ago, according to a human rights group. Iran Human Rights (IHR) said those killed include including 60 children under the age of 18 and 29 women. The UN high commissioner for human rights recently warned that “a fully fledged human rights crisis” was taking place.
EverydayHealth.com
New COVID Subvariants Take Over the U.S.
The coronavirus continues to mutate rapidly. In the latter half of August, the BA.5 subvariant made up more than 85 percent of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. Now, just three months later, BA.5 accounts for just under one-quarter of cases while BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are responsible for nearly half of infections in the country, according to latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
msn.com
'Disgusting, very real': Duchess Meghan faced online threats in UK, says senior police official
Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, were subjected to a deluge of online threats when they lived in the United Kingdom, according to a senior police official who described the abuse as "disgusting and very real." Neil Basu, the outgoing assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan police, told...
