Read full article on original website
Related
These vehicles are most likely to make it to 250,000 miles
Toyota dominates the list of cars and trucks that are most likely to reach 250,000 miles of use compiled by online marketplace iSeeCars from recent sales.
torquenews.com
Junk Parts from China Warning by Toyota Mechanic
Here’s an informative warning about junk parts from China that shows the non-OEM aftermarket part you bought last year that worked fine just might have changed in quality this year and could damage your engine. Plus, find out what brand name was printed on the junk part!. Junk Parts...
gmauthority.com
Widebody Corvette Z06 Rendering Lays Into The Aggression
The C8 Corvette Z06 stands apart from the “standard” C8 Stingray thanks to its widebody design and aggressive style, but now, one automotive designer is taking the Z06 to new extremes with the following rendering images. Recently posted to social media by Instagram user @carmstyledesign1, the images show...
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz eSprinter prototype drives 295 miles on one charge
Mercedes-Benz is preparing to release an improved version of the electric eSprinter, and this time the van will be sold in the United States. The model hasn't been fully unveiled yet, but a pre-production prototype recently completed a 295-mile trip on a single charge in Germany. The test route started...
Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US
At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
Jalopnik
The Tesla Model 3 is Finally Getting an Update
EV automaker Tesla is preparing to update its Model 3 sedan, Hyundai has plans to build a multi-billion dollar battery plant here in the U.S. and Vietnamese car maker VinFast has shipped its first car to America. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, November 28, 2022.
Top Speed
2023 Toyota Crown: Performance, Price, And Photos
As one of the very first Toyota models in the United States, the Toyota Crown is making a comeback for 2023 after over 50 years of absence. The Crown is now less of a sedan and more of a coupe-SUV-type vehicle. It's also back as a hybrid-only model, featuring two Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive hybrid powertrains. As the replacement for the now-defunct Avalon, the Crown has some pretty big shoes to fill. However, with established Crown models sold in its home country of Japan and other countries, the Crown hasn't gone anywhere over the past 50+ years, but it's simply making a classy and fashionably late showing to the American market.
2022 CarBuzz Awards Finalists: Best Interior
Out of the 10 CarBuzz Awards categories, Best Interior seems like it would be the easiest to judge. Which car was the most expensive? The end. But that's not the only factor that we consider. For example, last year's winner, the Genesis G80, beat out its more expensive category finalists and earned the 2021 Best Interior title by offering a stunning interior at a sub-$50,000 starting price.
Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics
Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Autoblog
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato off-roader is a heavy-metal swan song
Lamborghini's Huracán has almost reached retirement age, and it's going out with one hell of a bang. The model's last evolution may be the wildest yet: called Sterrato, it's an off-roading supercar with a rugged-looking design, a big V10, and a desert-ready suspension system. If the design looks familiar,...
torquenews.com
Top (Huge) Updates for 2023 Toyota Highlander
What’s new for 2023 Toyota Highlander? Big changes coming for the Limited trim. One of the biggest 2023 Toyota models to gain the public’s attention is Highlander. This is a year where Toyota Highlander received a whole host of updates, additions, and changes. Including the entire engine itself.
electrek.co
Stellantis relaunches Lancia as all-electric marque, teases radical EV design
Italian automotive brand Lancia is experiencing a new renaissance in its 116 year history, and it involves going all electric. During a “Design Day” event today, the Stellantis subsidiary kicked off a ten year strategy that will introduce three bespoke Lancia EVs between 2024-2028. While it didn’t share any glimpse of its future EVs, Lancia did share an interesting looking automotive sculpture that encompasses the radical design we will see in all three of the future models. See more below.
Ford’s Lincoln Division in Big Trouble
Lincoln is Ford’s most visible failure, and the company has no way to change that except to end the brand.
Autoblog
2023 Jeep Gladiator adds Earl gray paint to the palette
We can say we don't always get what we want from Jeep, but we can't say the brand doesn't listen or that it doesn't try. When Jeep showed the Gladiator FarOut Concept to the world as one of the 2020 Easter Jeep Safari one-offs, the world responded, "Hey, I like that color." The hue at issue was called "Earl," as in Earl gray, and America's off-road brand introduced it to the 2023 Wrangler lineup earl-ier this year. Now the color Jeep calls "a bold shade of gray with hints of aquamarine" has been made official for the 2023 Gladiator lineup, joining the small host of other changes for next model year.
insideevs.com
What Is An EV Tire And Do I Need It?
Whether from normal wear and tear, a slow leak, or sudden puncture, all tires eventually need replacing. What replacement tires you buy is an important decision for any car, but it’s so much more so for electric vehicles. Where the rubber meets the road has a huge impact on an EV’s performance, particularly its range. The next tire you buy could kill your range if you’re not careful.
electrek.co
Tesla updates mobile app with a good feature for lazy owners, and more
Tesla has released a new update to its mobile app that adds a good feature for lazy owners, like myself, and a change in the back end that points to an upcoming feature. It used to be Tesla owners had to go inside their vehicles to start a software update.
Lucid Air Paint Is Too Thin To Polish
According to the experience of the Out of Spec Detailing team on YouTube, the Lucid Air comes with paint that is far too thin to polish. Or at least, the example it was sent does. When polishing a car, the polishing pad and the abrasive polish work together to create...
dornob.com
Portless Catamaran: Inflatable Party Boat Packs Down to Fit in Your Trunk
Party boats are a luxury many people can’t afford, especially if they have no place to store one — but one Hungarian company is looking to make the kinds of outings bragged about by rich TikTokkers a lot more accessible to the average person. Designed by DDD Manufaktura, the Portless Catamaran is a dual-deck electric boat that can hold as many as eight people. On top of that, it’s inflatable and packs down to an ultra-compact size when it’s time to take it back home.
Autoblog
Autoblog Technology of the Year Award Special | Autoblog Podcast #758
This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore, Road Test Editor Zac Palmer and Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. The trio begin by discussing the 2022 Technology of the Year award. Ford's Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch hauling/towing tech as tested in the F-150 Lightning won this year. Why the Ford won, how testing went down and Ford's competition — including the GMC Hummer EV and Genesis GV60 — are discussed.
Comments / 0