We can say we don't always get what we want from Jeep, but we can't say the brand doesn't listen or that it doesn't try. When Jeep showed the Gladiator FarOut Concept to the world as one of the 2020 Easter Jeep Safari one-offs, the world responded, "Hey, I like that color." The hue at issue was called "Earl," as in Earl gray, and America's off-road brand introduced it to the 2023 Wrangler lineup earl-ier this year. Now the color Jeep calls "a bold shade of gray with hints of aquamarine" has been made official for the 2023 Gladiator lineup, joining the small host of other changes for next model year.

1 DAY AGO