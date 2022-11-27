Some Cyber Monday are still going strong and that includes a number of Cyber Monday Apple deals, like the just two-month-old Apple Watch SE 2. You can pick up the 2nd gen Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular 44mm for just $319 (opens in new tab) at Amazon or if you don't need cellular the GPS + Bluetooth 40mm model is just $239 (opens in new tab). At $10 off, these aren't massive discounts, but considering the already affordable pricing and how recently the Apple Watch SE 2 was released, it's a solid deal. Over Cyber Monday we did see the larger cellular model drop to $309, but we don't know if we'll see that price return in time for the holidays.

1 DAY AGO