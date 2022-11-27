LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) will make its seventh SEC Championship Game appearance on Saturday when the Tigers face top-ranked Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. CT in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be televised on CBS with Brad Nessler (pxp), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dill (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU enters the game ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. The Tigers are coming off a 38-23 setback to Texas A&M last week. Georgia is ranked No. 1 in both polls and beat Georgia Tech, 37-14, last week. LSU is 5-1 all-time in SEC Championship Games, which includes a 3-1 mark vs. Georgia. LSU’s seven SEC Championship Game appearances rank No. 4 in the league and trail only Alabama (14), Florida (13) and Georgia (13). LSU holds an 18-13-1 all-time record against Georgia. The teams last met in 2019 when the Tigers beat the Bulldogs, 37-10, in the SEC Championship Game. LSU has won two straight and four of the last five against Georgia dating back to a 20-13 win in Athens in 2009. LSU will be after the 17th 10-win season in school history and the first since going 15-0 during the national championship year in 2019. LSU goes into the game riding the arm and legs of QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels has accounted for 3,390 yards of total offense (824 rushing, 2,566 passing) and 26 TDs (11 rushing, 15 passing). His 3,390 yards of total offense rank No. 2 in LSU history behind only Joe Burrow (6,093 in 2019). Daniels is the only quarterback in the SEC to rank among the Top 10 in the league in both rushing yards (No. 10 at 824) and passing yards (No. 7 at 2,566).

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO