76ers vs. Magic: 3 Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic face the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time in 72 hours at the Amway Center.

The Orlando Magic looks to rebound from its loss Friday night in a rematch against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here's a look at three things to watch for in Sunday's matchup ...

Markelle's Back?

Markelle Fultz could make his season debut Sunday after missing the first 19 games with a fractured big toe.

Fultz's return would give the Magic much-needed balance and a guard who can relieve Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner from running the offense.

If Fultz plays, don't expect him to start. When he returned from a torn ACL late last season, he came off the bench in 15 of the 18 games he played. Fultz should not play too much in his first NBA action since April, but any minutes from him is better than none.

Defending The Three-Point Line

With James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey out for the 76ers , Philadelphia relies a lot on its role players, most of whom are three-point specialists.

In Friday's game, Philly knocked down 14 of 36 threes compared to Orlando's 9 of 35.

If the Magic can defend the perimeter better tonight, the chances for a win increase tremendously.

Another Notch

Paolo Banchero spoke postgame about how the team needed to turn the intensity up "another notch." It's been a common criticism this season for the Magic, but it becomes more important when playing a team just as injured at home.

The injuries on both sides should make things a pretty even match. In fact, the Magic is favored by SI Sportsbook to win by 2.5 points , meaning a single shot could disrupt the outcome and Orlando's intensity could be the difference between winning and losing.

The 76ers and Magic tip off at 6 p.m. at the Amway Center.

