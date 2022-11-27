Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Family Dollar Store Closing ImminentlyJoel EisenbergLaconia, NH
Related
Massachusetts man charged with driving 116 mph while intoxicated, NH police say
For the third time since Sunday, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Massachusetts driver they said was driving more than 100 miles per hour while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a New Hampshire state trooper clocked a Milford, Massachusetts man driving 116 miles per hour on Interstate 93 through the town of Tilton, about 20 miles north of the state capital of Concord.
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
Police: Repeat firearms offender caught speeding on the Mass. Pike with loaded gun
Troopers found a loaded .22-caliber Taurus pistol in his car, police said. A Webster man with a history of firearm violations was arrested Monday after police allegedly caught him speeding on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham with a loaded pistol in his car. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Jeffrey Lang said...
Remember When Someone Brought Christmas Spirit to Potholes in Massachusetts?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Potholes are awful! We all know this, and we know New England probably has some of the worst potholes in the country. It seriously gets to the point, where I have to make sure not to drive down certain roads because there are honestly, just too many on the street.
Man guilty of ‘senseless and violent’ armed robberies in Mass. to be sentenced
A man who pleaded guilty to robbing three convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury at gunpoint in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning in a federal courtroom in Boston. Michael Vangpa, 33, hit three stores within an hour of...
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
newportdispatch.com
Brattleboro woman wanted in Massachusetts cited
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 34-year-old incarcerated woman from Brattleboro will face extra charges, police say. Authorities were notified that Victoria Pease, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts. The warrant was for a felony charge related to heroin. Pease was issued...
NH Attorney General: Deadly force by police, neighbor justified in April shooting
DERRY, N.H. — Three police officers and a neighbor were legally justified in using deadly force against a man who had fired his gun at them, and he ultimately died of a single gunshot wound from one of the officers, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said in a report.
New Hampshire State Police Trooper Stops I-95 Wrong-Way Driver With Push
A New Hampshire State Police trooper had to use his vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 in Hampton early Monday morning. Several drivers reported a 2010 Hyundai Sonata headed northbound in the southbound lanes around 1:15 a.m. in Seabrook, and continued to provide updates as the vehicle approached the Hampton toll plaza, according to State Police.
NECN
Authorities Seize 46 Guns, Drugs, $16,000 Cash in Maine Drug Raid
Authorities seized 46 guns, 23 grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine and $16,000 in cash in a drug raid this week in Downeast Maine. The joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Maritime Patrol also resulted in the arrest of a Deer Isle man and his girlfriend on drug trafficking offenses.
WMUR.com
Surveillance video shows man running over woman several times, prosecutor says
DOVER, N.H. — Surveillance camera video of a woman being run over is at the center of the case against a man accused of injuring her on purpose. Guy Leighton Sr., 71, is facing felony charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder after a woman suffered critical injuries to her head, lower extremities and abdomen on Nov. 14 in Strafford.
The Sale Of Alcohol Is Still Illegal In These 8 Massachusetts Towns
Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook. Yes, sports betting is legal...
proclaimerscv.com
Human Remains of 4 Infants Found in an Apartment in Boston, Packed Inside a Freezer
Suffolk County district attorney’s office told a news outlet that the human remains of four infants were found packed inside a freezer in an apartment in Boston. Human remains of four infants, two males and two females, were found packed inside a freezer in an apartment in Boston this month. According to the police, they responded to a radio call around 2:15 p.m. to investigate an apartment in South Boston.
Authorities identify man, woman who died in murder-suicide in New Hampshire
NEW LONDON, NH — New Hampshire officials identify the man and woman who died in a murder-suicide inside their New London home on Tuesday. Peggy Brown, 73, and Douglas Lyon, 78, were found dead inside their Shaker Road home just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said Ms. Brown and Mr. Lyon were domestic partners who lived together.
Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge
The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man
A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening a fellow motel guest with a gun after an argument Sunday night. Michelle M. Lagasse, 53, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening. Nashua Police say they responded to the Motel 6 on Spit...
NECN
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0