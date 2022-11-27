ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bow, NH

Massachusetts man charged with driving 116 mph while intoxicated, NH police say

For the third time since Sunday, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Massachusetts driver they said was driving more than 100 miles per hour while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a New Hampshire state trooper clocked a Milford, Massachusetts man driving 116 miles per hour on Interstate 93 through the town of Tilton, about 20 miles north of the state capital of Concord.
TILTON, NH
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
CONCORD, NH
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
NASHUA, NH
Remember When Someone Brought Christmas Spirit to Potholes in Massachusetts?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Potholes are awful! We all know this, and we know New England probably has some of the worst potholes in the country. It seriously gets to the point, where I have to make sure not to drive down certain roads because there are honestly, just too many on the street.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Brattleboro woman wanted in Massachusetts cited

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 34-year-old incarcerated woman from Brattleboro will face extra charges, police say. Authorities were notified that Victoria Pease, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts. The warrant was for a felony charge related to heroin. Pease was issued...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Authorities Seize 46 Guns, Drugs, $16,000 Cash in Maine Drug Raid

Authorities seized 46 guns, 23 grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine and $16,000 in cash in a drug raid this week in Downeast Maine. The joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Maritime Patrol also resulted in the arrest of a Deer Isle man and his girlfriend on drug trafficking offenses.
DEER ISLE, ME
Surveillance video shows man running over woman several times, prosecutor says

DOVER, N.H. — Surveillance camera video of a woman being run over is at the center of the case against a man accused of injuring her on purpose. Guy Leighton Sr., 71, is facing felony charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder after a woman suffered critical injuries to her head, lower extremities and abdomen on Nov. 14 in Strafford.
STRAFFORD, NH
Human Remains of 4 Infants Found in an Apartment in Boston, Packed Inside a Freezer

Suffolk County district attorney’s office told a news outlet that the human remains of four infants were found packed inside a freezer in an apartment in Boston. Human remains of four infants, two males and two females, were found packed inside a freezer in an apartment in Boston this month. According to the police, they responded to a radio call around 2:15 p.m. to investigate an apartment in South Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge

The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man

A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
WINTHROP, MA
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
