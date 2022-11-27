Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO