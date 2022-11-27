Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
City Council chooses Mike Gallagher to represent District 10 — again
This story has been updated. San Antonio City Council on Thursday chose former Councilman Mike Gallagher to represent District 10 while Clayton Perry takes a leave of absence after his alleged hit-and-run car crash last month. The vote to appoint Gallagher was unanimous and he was sworn in immediately Thursday....
Arboretum San Antonio to take root at former Southeast Side golf course
The proposed public garden devoted to trees and shrubs that San Antonio officials have envisioned for at least three years has landed a home. With the recent purchase of 170 acres on the Southeast Side, the Brooks Development Authority has assured that Arboretum San Antonio will put down its roots at the Republic Golf Club, which closed in 2020.
Animal rights activists, carriage industry gear up for fight at City Hall
Some San Antonio City Council members want to do away with the horse-drawn carriages that operate downtown, citing concerns about the welfare of the horses. A council consideration request (CCR) filed Nov. 28 by Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) and Phyllis Viagran (D3) asks city staff to come up with a plan that would “phase out” the industry by December 2023.
Former District 10 councilman among 3 finalists to replace Clayton Perry on City Council
San Antonio City Council narrowed its list of contenders to replace District 10 Councilman Perry from 17 down to three Wednesday. On Thursday, council members will interview and select a replacement to represent the Northeast San Antonio district while Perry is on a leave of absence following his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run crash. They will choose from among former Councilman Mike Gallagher, longtime communications worker Joe F. Garcia and Pauline Rubio, a business professor who has worked for two San Antonio chambers of commerce.
Nirenberg, Castillo seek street designation for 1930s labor organizer Emma Tenayuca
When Emma Tenayuca led San Antonio pecan shellers to a strike in 1938, the 21-year-old was an enemy of city leaders who sided with the pecan shelling companies and had her arrested. More than 80 years later, city leaders are planning a tribute to Tenayuca, by way of an honorary...
Pioneering trauma care research center to be based in San Antonio
The University of Texas Board of Regents approved $2.5 million earlier this month to establish “the first and only of its kind” trauma care research center in San Antonio, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense. The Trauma Research and Combat Casualty Care Collaborative, or TRC4, will...
North SA Chamber leader resigns; former leader to serve as interim CEO
Just over four years into her role as the first Latina to lead one of San Antonio’s largest business advocacy organizations, Cristina Aldrete is stepping down. The North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1974, recently announced that its board of directors accepted Aldrete’s resignation, which became effective Nov. 23.
Long list of applicants seek to replace Clayton Perry on City Council
San Antonio City Council will choose from more than a dozen applicants with a wide-range of political views this week when they appoint a replacement for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. Perry is taking a leave of absence to seek treatment after being involved in a car crash and allegedly...
Blue-collar STEM workers tout well-paying, in-demand jobs without the advanced degree
The San Antonio Report and San Antonio Woman Magazine have partnered to create a series of three in-depth articles looking at the STEM ecosystem in San Antonio. This is the third article in that series, examining blue-collar opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math fields. Read part one and part two here.
To make real progress in economic development, San Antonio needs a new strategic paradigm
Last month, by unanimous vote, San Antonio City Council accepted the much flawed Strategic Framework and Workplan presented by the City’s Economic Development Department. Instead of a real economic development plan, the council seems to be sticking to what they know: an updated commercial real estate site selection playbook.
Bexar County votes to remodel aging annex building near UTSA’s new data science school downtown
A county-owned building that had previously been considered for demolition instead will be redeveloped to keep pace with a growing need for office space and improvements near San Pedro Creek, Bexar County commissioners decided on Tuesday. An earlier plan to raze the 1950s-era Courthouse Annex Building at 203 W. Nueva...
Bexar County jail faces ‘dire’ staffing issues, consultants find
A new wide-ranging study of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center recommends that the county take swift action to address its persistent staffing woes, including filling civilian positions that were frozen during the pandemic and making other changes to improve employee retention. The county commissioned the study from American Correctional...
Want to improve brain health at midlife? Eat more omega-3s.
Want to improve brain health at midlife? Eat more omega-3s. Eating cold-water fish and other sources of omega-3 fatty acids may preserve brain health and enhance cognition in middle age, new evidence from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) indicates. Having at...
Newly elected Congressman Greg Casar to take city politics experience to Washington
Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar has already charted a different course than many Democratic elected leaders in Texas. In an election cycle dominated by talk of guns and abortion rights, he won a seat representing Texas’ 35th Congressional District by focusing on societal inequities like income and access to health care that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
Where I Live: Mission San José
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAPD plans to file DWI charge against Perry, but hasn’t yet
Contrary to a media report last week, San Antonio police have not yet filed a DWI charge against Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) for his alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 hit-and-run, SAPD Capt. Jesse Salame told the San Antonio Report this week. But SAPD does plan to send that charge...
How Haven for Hope helped me get to know my city
Although I was born and raised in San Antonio and have lived here for the past 48 years, it wasn’t until the last year that I really got to know my city. I’ve known the rich history and culture and the big, small-town feel all my life, but I didn’t know the depth and breadth of the need of my fellow San Antonians on any given day.
CPS Energy looks to public for input on future power
CPS Energy, the nation’s largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility, serves the Greater San Antonio community with reliable, competitively priced and sustainable power. Reliability. Competitively priced. Sustainable. That’s the mission and the way CPS Energy views the work it does for the community, day in and day...
Owners want to turn their history-rich Denver Heights home into museum and dance studio
Eugene and Alma Chavarria have heard the claims more than once. While outside mowing the lawn or doing upkeep on his house in Denver Heights, passersby told Eugene they remember when civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. visited the home at 230 Cactus St. and sat on his front porch.
CPS Energy, ERCOT say they’re ready for winter
As Texas heads into its second winter since the catastrophic freeze of February 2021, the state’s grid operator and CPS Energy said Tuesday they are prepared for a major cold weather event. It’s been almost two years since Texas faced the icy wrath of Winter Storm Uri, which left...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0