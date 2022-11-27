ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Report

Former District 10 councilman among 3 finalists to replace Clayton Perry on City Council

San Antonio City Council narrowed its list of contenders to replace District 10 Councilman Perry from 17 down to three Wednesday. On Thursday, council members will interview and select a replacement to represent the Northeast San Antonio district while Perry is on a leave of absence following his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run crash. They will choose from among former Councilman Mike Gallagher, longtime communications worker Joe F. Garcia and Pauline Rubio, a business professor who has worked for two San Antonio chambers of commerce.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Newly elected Congressman Greg Casar to take city politics experience to Washington

Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar has already charted a different course than many Democratic elected leaders in Texas. In an election cycle dominated by talk of guns and abortion rights, he won a seat representing Texas’ 35th Congressional District by focusing on societal inequities like income and access to health care that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Mission San José

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

How Haven for Hope helped me get to know my city

Although I was born and raised in San Antonio and have lived here for the past 48 years, it wasn’t until the last year that I really got to know my city. I’ve known the rich history and culture and the big, small-town feel all my life, but I didn’t know the depth and breadth of the need of my fellow San Antonians on any given day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

CPS Energy looks to public for input on future power

CPS Energy, the nation’s largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility, serves the Greater San Antonio community with reliable, competitively priced and sustainable power. Reliability. Competitively priced. Sustainable. That’s the mission and the way CPS Energy views the work it does for the community, day in and day...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

