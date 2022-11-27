ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit

A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Brian Hartline's Decision

The 2022 season saw Ohio State promote wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to passing game coordinator. But with a slew of other teams hoping to bring Hartline into the fold, the Buckeyes coach has made his decision. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Hartline announced that despite speculation about his future,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Playoff Makes Decision On Ohio State President

Earlier this week, Ohio State president Kristina Johnson announced that she'll resign from her position in May. “We have been able to achieve so much, on so many different fronts, despite considerable adversity including the COVID-19 pandemic,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am very proud of all that we have accomplished together. … I have made the difficult decision to step down as president following commencement at the end of the academic year. This will allow a search for the next president to proceed and adequate time for me to assist with a seamless transition.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report

There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State

Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Makes Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

With the College Football Playoff just weeks away from being set, Stephen A. Smith gave some of his thoughts on who should be the No. 4 seed. Inviting Paul Finebaum onto Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. laid out his argument that if TCU and USC lose championship weekend, Nick Saban and Alabama should sneak into the four-spot over Ohio State. Pointing to the Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan:
COLUMBUS, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Spun

