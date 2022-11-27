Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
At least 2 killed in Alabama as severe storms and tornadoes sweep across the South
Severe storms and tornadoes swept through parts of the South from Tuesday into Wednesday morning, killing at least two people in Alabama and damaging homes, other buildings and downing trees in several states, officials said. Two people were killed and at least one other was injured when a tornado hit...
wevv.com
Western Kentucky counties see 211 new COVID cases over the past week
The Green River District Health Department says its seven western Kentucky counties saw a collective 211 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past week. That's in addition to three new COVID-19 deaths throughout the counties, according to GRDHD. New COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported in:. 112 new cases in...
wevv.com
Indiana man sentenced 6 years for embezzling $14 million from employer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A Greenwood man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for embezzling $14 million from his former employer, according to a media release Tuesday. Daniel Fruits, 47, was hired to manage and run a trucking company, defrauded his employer out of more than $14 million over a 4.5 year period. From Jan. 2015 through June 2019, a Kentucky based entity invested over $14 million into the trucking company.
wevv.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to watch out for Giving Tuesday scams
Attorney General Todd Rokita is advising Hoosiers to do their research before donating to charities this "Giving Tuesday." The public should be vigilant and aware of scammers attempting to take advantage of their generosity. The Indiana Attorney General works to track down, investigate, and bring justice to the criminals who...
wevv.com
American Red Cross hosts Open House
The Southwest Chapter of the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross hosted an open house Wednesday. Red Cross staff unveiled recently completed renovations, including the new blood processing center. This event will also kicked off the Southwest Chapter's sustainability campaign. A goal of $1.5 million dollars was made to...
Comments / 0