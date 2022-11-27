ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Western Kentucky counties see 211 new COVID cases over the past week

The Green River District Health Department says its seven western Kentucky counties saw a collective 211 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past week. That's in addition to three new COVID-19 deaths throughout the counties, according to GRDHD. New COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported in:. 112 new cases in...
KENTUCKY STATE
Indiana man sentenced 6 years for embezzling $14 million from employer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A Greenwood man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for embezzling $14 million from his former employer, according to a media release Tuesday. Daniel Fruits, 47, was hired to manage and run a trucking company, defrauded his employer out of more than $14 million over a 4.5 year period. From Jan. 2015 through June 2019, a Kentucky based entity invested over $14 million into the trucking company.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
American Red Cross hosts Open House

The Southwest Chapter of the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross hosted an open house Wednesday. Red Cross staff unveiled recently completed renovations, including the new blood processing center. This event will also kicked off the Southwest Chapter's sustainability campaign. A goal of $1.5 million dollars was made to...
INDIANA STATE

