ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

Morning Brief: Canada's Worst Food, A Rare Volcanic Eruption & More

Off The Top: No, it's not the latest Pixar flick or a scene out of a Far Side comic strip; a gang of fugitive cows has been roaming around Saint-Sévère, Quebec. In fact, they've somehow outsmarted the local authorities for months, largely thanks to various levels of government playing hot potato with the responsibility of culling the herd. May as well borrow the tao of Bart Simpson and change Quebec's provincial motto to "Don't Have a Cow, Man."
HAWAII STATE
Narcity

Morning Brief: Canada's Richest Neighbourhoods, Old Toys Worth Thousands & More

Happy "Friday Jr." and first day of the final month of 2022 — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: French scientists say they have successfully revived a so-called "zombie" virus that had been safely frozen in Siberian permafrost for about 48,500 years. But have no fear! The revival effort is apparently just a practice run to prepare for the event that climate change could unearth thousands of other long-dormant viruses, according to one scientist at a remote research base who is becoming increasingly agitated while quite obviously hiding the gash on his arm from his colleagues.
Narcity

A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Took His Wife To The Store To Prove His $1M Ticket Was Real

A lottery winner in Ontario proved that it's always easier to show someone something rather than explain it to them back in October after hitting big on a game of Maxmillions. According to OLG, Shawn Mowry from Peterborough won an incredible $1 million prize in the October 7 Lotto Max draw after only a decade of playing regularly!
Narcity

7 Winter Activities In Vancouver That I Do Every Year & They Never Get Old

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Growing up in Vancouver, I have had the chance to try so many different local winter activities over the years and there are a few I keep coming back to.
Narcity

3 Sets Of Holiday Lights Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To An 'Electric Shock Hazard'

The festive season is drawing close and with it comes a new set of consumer product recalls from Health Canada. Between November 28 and December 1, the government agency issued three alerts for decorative lighting strings where their sampling and evaluation program determined that they "may pose an electric shock hazard to consumers."
Narcity

All-Inclusive Vacations From Canada Are So Cheap Right Now & There Are Trips For Under $700

With Canada getting its first few tastes of winter (and a very cold start to the season on the way), now may be a great time to think about planning a cheap getaway. As part of ongoing Cyber Week promotions, multiple Canadian airlines are offering deals on all-inclusive vacation packages this winter, with prices as low as $639 for a trip down south.
Narcity

Air Canada Is Hiring Ramp Agents At Vancouver Airport & No Experience Is Needed

If you've been looking for a new gig that pays a decent hourly wage and requires no experience, today is your lucky day. Air Canada is currently looking to hire full-time ramp agents based out of Vancouver International Airport and no previous job experience is needed to land the role.
Narcity

Lotto Winner In Alberta Played With His 2 Friends For Decades & The Win Left Him 'Shocked'

Lotto 6/49 winners in Alberta have played together as friends for decades, and finally took home a huge win — $1 million to be exact. The trio, Jasbir, Sukhmander, and Jagmohan Sangha, scored in the October 22 Lotto 6/49 draw. They bought the lucky ticket from the Co-Op Food Centre at 400-1000 Hamptons Dr. NW in Calgary on October 7.
Narcity

Morning Brief: Winter Warmth Hacks, The Ethics Of Airplane Seat-Swaps & More

Off The Top: Thanks to TikTok, we now know that we've been collectively peeling oranges in a needlessly messy manner for years; watch this clip to see how a savvy citrus lover first slices the fruit in half, then pops it inside out for perfectly peelable bite-sized portions. It's the biggest news for orange hacks since Trump won the presidency.
OREGON STATE
Narcity

4 HBO Max Shows You Probably Didn't Know Where Filmed In BC & Alberta

When it comes to filming movies and TV shows, Western Canada has become quite the hotspot over the last few years and a few huge HBO shows have used B.C. and Alberta as their backdrops. The two provinces have been popping up on screen a lot and it looks like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy