Narcity
People Are Obsessed With This 'Hot' Canadian Farmer On TikTok & His 'Potato Thirst Trap'
This Canadian farmer on TikTok will make your Hallmark fantasies run wild. A city dweller moves to a small town in B.C. and meets a handsome farmer — it practically writes itself!. People are clearly taking notice of the attractive TikToker, and his videos about farm life have gone...
Narcity
Morning Brief: Canada's Worst Food, A Rare Volcanic Eruption & More
Off The Top: No, it's not the latest Pixar flick or a scene out of a Far Side comic strip; a gang of fugitive cows has been roaming around Saint-Sévère, Quebec. In fact, they've somehow outsmarted the local authorities for months, largely thanks to various levels of government playing hot potato with the responsibility of culling the herd. May as well borrow the tao of Bart Simpson and change Quebec's provincial motto to "Don't Have a Cow, Man."
Narcity
Morning Brief: Canada's Richest Neighbourhoods, Old Toys Worth Thousands & More
Happy "Friday Jr." and first day of the final month of 2022 — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: French scientists say they have successfully revived a so-called "zombie" virus that had been safely frozen in Siberian permafrost for about 48,500 years. But have no fear! The revival effort is apparently just a practice run to prepare for the event that climate change could unearth thousands of other long-dormant viruses, according to one scientist at a remote research base who is becoming increasingly agitated while quite obviously hiding the gash on his arm from his colleagues.
What's The Absolute Worst TV Show You Watched This Year?
Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Love Is Blind.
Narcity
Canada Goose Is Releasing A New Collection & It's Unlike Anything They've Ever Done (PHOTOS)
If you're looking to spruce up your winter gear, Canada Goose is launching a collection of outerwear that's totally new for the brand. The retailer and Reformation have partnered to launch a new line of winter wear, and the pieces are totally unlike anything you've seen from the two popular companies.
Narcity
These Are Canada's Most Expensive SkipTheDishes Orders & One Was Over $4,000
How much would you pay to have your favourite food delivered to your door?. SkipTheDishes recently shared some of the most expensive food orders placed in Canada, and some Canucks really shelled out on delivery. In celebration of the food ordering company's 10th anniversary, SkipTheDishes shared the most expensive orders...
Narcity
A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Took His Wife To The Store To Prove His $1M Ticket Was Real
A lottery winner in Ontario proved that it's always easier to show someone something rather than explain it to them back in October after hitting big on a game of Maxmillions. According to OLG, Shawn Mowry from Peterborough won an incredible $1 million prize in the October 7 Lotto Max draw after only a decade of playing regularly!
Narcity
BC Ranked As One Of The 'Best Places To Go In 2023' & This Small-Town Resort Got A Shoutout
B.C. locals can be a little extra proud today because the province was the only one in Canada to make a list of the best places to go in the upcoming new year. Condé Nast Traveler included B.C. on the list of The 23 Best Places To Go In 2023, giving it props for its stunning natural beauty and outdoor activities.
Narcity
Toronto Pearson Airport Has A New Landing Procedure That Will Make Flights Shorter & Quieter
A new procedure has come into effect at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) that will apparently make flight times shorter and also be a bit more kind to the environment. Nav Canada has introduced a new landing procedure on Canada's busiest runway, and it first took effect this week. The...
Narcity
7 Winter Activities In Vancouver That I Do Every Year & They Never Get Old
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Growing up in Vancouver, I have had the chance to try so many different local winter activities over the years and there are a few I keep coming back to.
Narcity
3 Sets Of Holiday Lights Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To An 'Electric Shock Hazard'
The festive season is drawing close and with it comes a new set of consumer product recalls from Health Canada. Between November 28 and December 1, the government agency issued three alerts for decorative lighting strings where their sampling and evaluation program determined that they "may pose an electric shock hazard to consumers."
Narcity
Ottawa Has An 'Elf'-Themed Home With A Candy Cane Forest & New York City LEGO Display
The LEGO display has over 22,000 bricks. Going to see this magical Christmas house in Ottawa is sure to get you a spot on Santa’s nice list so you’ll want to visit and not be a cotton-headed ninny muggins. The Turcotte family has transformed their home in Stittsville...
Narcity
TikTokers From Toronto Are Roasting Vancouver For Being 'Dramatic' Over Snow & It's Heated
After the weather forecast called for up to 15 centimetres of snow in Vancouver, the city turned into a total mess. TikTokers from Toronto seemed to have no sympathy, taking to social media to express just how shocked they were to see how the West Coast Canadian city reacted to it all.
Narcity
All-Inclusive Vacations From Canada Are So Cheap Right Now & There Are Trips For Under $700
With Canada getting its first few tastes of winter (and a very cold start to the season on the way), now may be a great time to think about planning a cheap getaway. As part of ongoing Cyber Week promotions, multiple Canadian airlines are offering deals on all-inclusive vacation packages this winter, with prices as low as $639 for a trip down south.
Narcity
Air Canada Is Hiring Ramp Agents At Vancouver Airport & No Experience Is Needed
If you've been looking for a new gig that pays a decent hourly wage and requires no experience, today is your lucky day. Air Canada is currently looking to hire full-time ramp agents based out of Vancouver International Airport and no previous job experience is needed to land the role.
Narcity
House Prices In Canada Are Set To Fall In 2023 & Here's Where They're Going Down The Most
With high inflation generally being hard on Canadian wallets this year, a bit of good news on the cost of housing in Canada is always welcome. According to a new report by real estate company RE/MAX, Canucks can expect to see a decline in the cost of housing in Canada in 2023.
Narcity
Lotto Winner In Alberta Played With His 2 Friends For Decades & The Win Left Him 'Shocked'
Lotto 6/49 winners in Alberta have played together as friends for decades, and finally took home a huge win — $1 million to be exact. The trio, Jasbir, Sukhmander, and Jagmohan Sangha, scored in the October 22 Lotto 6/49 draw. They bought the lucky ticket from the Co-Op Food Centre at 400-1000 Hamptons Dr. NW in Calgary on October 7.
Narcity
Morning Brief: Winter Warmth Hacks, The Ethics Of Airplane Seat-Swaps & More
Off The Top: Thanks to TikTok, we now know that we've been collectively peeling oranges in a needlessly messy manner for years; watch this clip to see how a savvy citrus lover first slices the fruit in half, then pops it inside out for perfectly peelable bite-sized portions. It's the biggest news for orange hacks since Trump won the presidency.
Narcity
4 HBO Max Shows You Probably Didn't Know Where Filmed In BC & Alberta
When it comes to filming movies and TV shows, Western Canada has become quite the hotspot over the last few years and a few huge HBO shows have used B.C. and Alberta as their backdrops. The two provinces have been popping up on screen a lot and it looks like...
