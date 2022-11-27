Read full article on original website
Red Wings Prospect Report: Cossa, Hanas, Tyutyayev & More
Hockey fans in the Midwest have no shortage of options when it comes to viewing the Detroit Red Wings and their prospects. Two and a half hours to the west is their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. About an hour south of Detroit is their ECHL affiliate, the Toledo Walleye. If you are within reasonable driving distance of all three cities, you have all the opportunity in the world to see the present and future of the team from Hockeytown.
3 Non-UFA Canadiens Likeliest to Be Traded During Rebuild
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes just went on record saying the plan is to stick to the plan for all intents and purposes. So, while things are admittedly fluid, Hughes told TVA Sports he’s not going to make moves to sacrifice the future of the Habs, still in search of a third 2023 NHL Entry Draft first-round pick (Florida Panthers).
Bruins News & Rumors: Stralman, Forbort, Ullmark & More
In this latest edition of Boston News & Rumors, veteran defenseman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers and is now in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. Meanwhile, shutdown defenseman Derek Forbort returned to the lineup on Tuesday (Nov. 29) after fully recovering from a broken finger that required surgery. In other news, Linus Ullmark seems to be closer to returning, as he served as Jeremy Swayman’s backup during Tuesday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL Goalie Report: Red Wings, Capitals, Stars, Blues, Kings, More
As the NHL schedule flips to a new page of its 2022-23 calendar, all of that which made up a narrative-rich November left fans with a lot to digest heading into December. In many cases, supporters must be satisfied with what they were able to consume. Whereas, what other respective onlookers witnessed from their favourite team could have justifiably left them a little queasy.
Blackhawks Are Smart to Reunite Kane & Toews on a Line
The Chicago Blackhawks are in the spot that was expected of them before the season even started. After a surprising 5-4-2 start, they are now 6-11-4, which is the worst in the Central Division and second-worst in the entire league. They have only mustered one point since Nov. 12 and lost 13 of their last 15 games. Head coach Luke Richardson said it is fatiguing trying to put it all together to get in the win column, but there is something new they are trying at practice; reuniting Kane and Toews on the first line. It’s the correct move, and here are some takeaways on why that is.
Kraken Are in a Win-Win Situation with Vince Dunn
Through 21 games this season, the Seattle Kraken are a slightly surprising 13-5-3. Considering the strong start, I think it’s time to check in on someone who I was really vocal in criticizing during the offseason: defenseman Vince Dunn. Since this is a contract year for Dunn, I concluded...
Revisiting the Flyers-Devils Rivalry of the 1990s & 2000s
The Philadelphia Flyers will most commonly appear in the NHL spotlight on national tv broadcasts against the Pittsburgh Penguins, their arch-rival during the career of Sidney Crosby beginning after 2004-05 lockout. The New York Rangers battled the Flyers most bitterly during the 1970s and 1980s. However, arguably the most contentious rivalry in franchise history ignited during the 1990s with the New Jersey Devils.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
Although the Philadelphia Flyers started the 2022-23 season strong, they have quickly fallen back down to Earth since. Due to a deflating 10-game losing streak, they now sport a 7-10-5 record and are seventh in the Metropolitan Division. As a result, they are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline. If the Detroit Red Wings maintain their playoff spot as the season rolls on, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should consider doing business with them. Here are three specific trade targets that could make sense for Detroit.
5 Maple Leafs’ Takeaways from 3-1 Win Over Sharks
The Toronto Maple Leafs turned it around on the San Jose Sharks by a score of 3-1 last night. The last time these two teams met was on October 27, when the Maple Leafs lost in overtime by a score of 4-3. They went on to lose two more times on that ill-fated trip before they returned home.
Mitch Marner on the Cusp of Maple Leafs Record with Point Streak
Seventeen and counting. That’s the number of consecutive games that Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner has recorded at least a point in. The season is only a quarter way through, and he is only one game away from tying the record for the longest point streak in franchise history, and two from holding the new record. Darryl Sittler in 1978-79 and Eddie Olczyk in 1989-90 hold the record with 18 straight games with a point. Sittler also tallied 33 points in that 18-game span, and Olczyk scored 28 points; Marner has 28 points through the 17 games.
Sabres’ “Kid Line” is Ready to Break Out
The Buffalo Sabres have had a turbulent November, but the one thing that has been going well is the offensive production. They have scored 81 goals this season, which is good for fifth in the league, but the bulk of that offense has come from a select few players. They need to find a balance to spread out the scoring, and recently, they have been getting exactly that from their “kid line” of Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka.
Blues Have 10 Potential 2025 World Cup of Hockey Picks
The 2016 World Cup of Hockey was one of the most exciting international hockey tournaments of all time. The St. Louis Blues saw several players attend and when the next edition comes along, expect another group of current Blues players to participate in the next one. Reliving the Star-Filled 2016...
John Tortorella’s 5 Most Memorable Quotes So Far in 2022-23
When the Philadelphia Flyers announced their new head coach on June 17, 2022, they knew they were bringing in someone tough, brutally honest, and who wouldn’t put up with anyone who didn’t take the game seriously. John Tortorella wants his team to win, battle, and hold themselves accountable, and that’s exactly what the Flyers needed.
Blues’ Must Watch Games in December 2022
The St. Louis Blues have a difficult road ahead in the month of December. They play 15 games against 11 teams that are currently in a playoff spot. With the Blues having a record of 11-11-0, they’ll need to play up to their competition this month. This month’s schedule is harder than the difficult November schedule they had.
3 Takeaways From Capitals’ 5-1 Win Over Canucks – 11/29/22
After a heavy defeat to the New Jersey Devils, the Washington Capitals bounced back with an emphatic win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday (Nov. 29). While they remain outside the playoff picture, head coach Peter Laviolette insists that his team is on the right path. “I didn’t like the...
Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Marner, Samsonov & Line Combos
The Toronto Maple Leafs are fresh off a 4-0-0 road trip. Tonight they meet the San Jose Sharks, who opened their own four-game road trip last night with a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. The Maple Leafs will have to avoid a letdown as they return home to face...
Senators’ Tim Stützle Is Earning His Contract Extension
Late in the 2022-23 offseason, the Ottawa Senators signed their young star Tim Stützle to an eight-year, $8.35 million per season contract. Many people were hesitant to celebrate this deal, as the young phenom had yet to establish himself as a top player on the team. The Senators find...
Oilers’ Tyler Benson: 3 Reasons to Root for Edmonton Forward
All signs point to Tyler Benson making his NHL season debut on Wednesday (Nov. 30) when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. According to reports, he is expected to draw into the lineup in place of forward Klim Kostin, who is facing visa issues that prevented the Russian from traveling with the Oilers to Chicago for the start of their two-game road trip.
10 Significant Oilers’ Stats From November 2022
The Edmonton Oilers played 14 games in the month of November, which included a heartbreaking loss to the New Jersey Devils, two big come-from-behind wins against the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers, and numerous highlight reel plays. With that in mind, let’s recap ten significant Oilers’ stats from the month of November.
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 US Turkey Takeaways & Teddy Time
Adversity is supposed to make a team stronger in the long run. The Windsor Spitfires are about to find out how true that is. After losing two-of-three in mid-November, the club came into last weekend looking to rebound. Instead, they found more questions than answers as they aim to turn the tide before the teddy bears start flying.
