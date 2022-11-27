Read full article on original website
As storm hits California, what about drought, wildfires?
Today, the freezing-cold temperatures and high-powered winds that have gripped much of the state this week have given way to a good old-fashioned winter storm: Both Northern and Southern California are expecting rain, strong winds and heavy mountain snow, with an avalanche warning in effect through Friday for backcountry areas in the Sierra Nevada. After tapering down on Friday, another storm is set to barrel through Northern California over the weekend.
‘Unfortunate’: oil companies skip hearing about California’s high gas prices
In a hearing Tuesday dedicated to the volatile spikes in gas prices, the California Energy Commission heard from a panel of industry experts and consumer advocates about the state’s unique oil refining market and got a glimpse at some potential hidden factors in the price at the pump. Representatives...
BLM says environmental review can begin for proposal for Oregon’s first chemical process gold mine
The Nevada company pitching a gold mine in Eastern Oregon is set to begin a critical environmental review process. Paramount Gold announced Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has deemed the company’s operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain mine complete. That means Paramount can soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the mining proposal to regulatory and public scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Environmental regulators to test well water for contaminants in Central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will test the water in up to 100 wells for free in southern Deschutes County as part of a statewide study of groundwater pollution. The testing will take place in the spring and again in the fall. Similar testing for groundwater contamination has been...
Oregon’s cities can now apply to control speed limits on their own streets
In the past, a city dealing with speeding or accidents on their roads had to get permission from the state to change the speed limit, even if the street was owned and maintained by the city. Also, changing a speed limit was a lengthy process. The Oregon Department of Transportation...
