Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse redshirt freshman D-lineman enters transfer portal

Syracuse, N.Y. — A fourth Syracuse football player announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Josh Hough shared via Twitter he will be leaving the SU program. Hough suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 fall camp and did not see any game action for the Orange in 2022.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter

Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve finished the season at 7-5. With a few more days to go until the official announcements, let’s check The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:. Bonagura: Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri Tigers. J-School...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Illinois

Syracuse plays at No. 16 Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN). Here are five things to watch for in the game. Joe Girard has been wildly inconsistent this season. After scoring a career-high 31 points in a win against Richmond, Girard has gone ice cold in the two games since. Against St. John’s and Bryant, Girard has shot a combined 2-22, averaging 4.5 ppg in those two losses. The Orange simply cannot afford to have its best shooter firing up 10+ shots a game if he’s not going to be connecting.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at #16 Illinois

Matchup: Syracuse (3-3) at #16 Illinois (5-1) Location: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 29th. Television: ESPN Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +12.5.  ESPN Matchup ...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Orange take on Purdue in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Syracuse women’s basketball team is looking to tack on another win Wednesday night as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the annual ACC/Big Ten challenge. Last Friday, the Orange improved to 5-1 on the season after a bounce-back win against Bucknell 65-48. Dyaisha Fair put up 25...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
orangefizz.net

Rotation Inconsistency Is The Biggest Problem

Where to begin. If Jim Boeheim sent the same guys out for a similar number of minutes game in and game out, this wouldn’t be as big of an issue. But Syracuse’s 3-4 record entering the month of December speaks to nobody seemingly knowing where he fits in Boeheim’s blueprint. It has changed from game to game, occasionally in drastic ways. That’s not a good thing.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table

With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Drone mail shipment route from Syracuse to Quebec in development

A firm in Quebec is creating the first corridor between Syracuse’s Hancock Airport and Quebec, which will accommodate commercial cargo transport operations using large helicopter-sized drones. Vports specializes in designing, constructing, and operating Advanced Air Mobility infrastructure. In a release, Vports founder and president, Fethi Chebil, said the corridor...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

ReZone Syracuse takes another step toward the finish line

Syracuse’s years-long effort to overhaul its land use priorities continues to move toward the finish line. Common councilors are expected to approve the final step of the state’s environmental review of ReZone Syracuse next week. It’s a requirement that ensures there’s no negative impact on the environment when changes are made to the decades-old zoning ordinance and map.
SYRACUSE, NY

