2024 commit Syair Torrence wants to put Syracuse football ‘on the map’
In November, 2024 ATH Syair Torrence was on the phone with Orange head coach Dino Babers when he took out a rubber band he had received from Syracuse that said ‘Commit to Cuse.’. Torrence looked at Babers and said “I think I’m ready to commit.”. Babers didn’t...
Syracuse redshirt freshman D-lineman enters transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fourth Syracuse football player announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Josh Hough shared via Twitter he will be leaving the SU program. Hough suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 fall camp and did not see any game action for the Orange in 2022.
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter
Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve finished the season at 7-5. With a few more days to go until the official announcements, let’s check The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:. Bonagura: Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri Tigers. J-School...
Coach Boeheim talks to Steve Infanti about recent struggles and looking ahead to Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Men’s Basketball coach Jim Boeheim joined Steve Infanti on the radio version of Orange Nation Thursday afternoon. Among many things, the coach touched upon the struggles of the team as of late and he looked ahead to Saturday’s game against Notre Dame in South Bend at Noon.
5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Illinois
Syracuse plays at No. 16 Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN). Here are five things to watch for in the game. Joe Girard has been wildly inconsistent this season. After scoring a career-high 31 points in a win against Richmond, Girard has gone ice cold in the two games since. Against St. John’s and Bryant, Girard has shot a combined 2-22, averaging 4.5 ppg in those two losses. The Orange simply cannot afford to have its best shooter firing up 10+ shots a game if he’s not going to be connecting.
How to Watch Syracuse at #16 Illinois
Matchup: Syracuse (3-3) at #16 Illinois (5-1) Location: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 29th. Television: ESPN Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +12.5. ESPN Matchup ...
Orange take on Purdue in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
The Syracuse women’s basketball team is looking to tack on another win Wednesday night as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the annual ACC/Big Ten challenge. Last Friday, the Orange improved to 5-1 on the season after a bounce-back win against Bucknell 65-48. Dyaisha Fair put up 25...
Rotation Inconsistency Is The Biggest Problem
Where to begin. If Jim Boeheim sent the same guys out for a similar number of minutes game in and game out, this wouldn’t be as big of an issue. But Syracuse’s 3-4 record entering the month of December speaks to nobody seemingly knowing where he fits in Boeheim’s blueprint. It has changed from game to game, occasionally in drastic ways. That’s not a good thing.
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table
With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
Food truck park, beer hall being built in Syracuse slated to open January 1st
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new food truck park and beer hall announced in June is on track to be open on January 1, 2023, according to Syracuse Common Councilor Michael Greene, primary owner of the facility. "We’re making great progress on construction and we’re hoping to open on January...
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year
Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
This 15-year-old Andre Szmyt super fan got his cleats on Senior Night. You may know her as ‘I Miss Eric Dungey’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Caroline Dunn received one of her most prized possessions at the JMA Wireless Dome earlier this month. She was one of the few fans who stuck around close to midnight for Senior Night festivities following the Orange’s ugly 38-3 loss to Florida State.
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot
The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
Onondaga County to start planning Micron-fueled communities. No ‘bottom feeding’ allowed
Syracuse, N.Y. – Long before Micron Technology starts construction on a chip fab, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is ramping up plans for housing and commercial development related to the massive semiconductor project planned in the town of Clay. McMahon will ask county legislators next week to approve hiring...
On the year’s biggest drinking night, Syracuse out-performed the country. Yes, there’s data
The night before Thanksgiving, sometimes called Drinksgiving, is typically one of the busiest evenings for bars across the country. And the Syracuse area is often one of the leaders. That held true again this year, as the Syracuse market once again stood out, according to data from BeerBoard, an Armory...
Drone mail shipment route from Syracuse to Quebec in development
A firm in Quebec is creating the first corridor between Syracuse’s Hancock Airport and Quebec, which will accommodate commercial cargo transport operations using large helicopter-sized drones. Vports specializes in designing, constructing, and operating Advanced Air Mobility infrastructure. In a release, Vports founder and president, Fethi Chebil, said the corridor...
ReZone Syracuse takes another step toward the finish line
Syracuse’s years-long effort to overhaul its land use priorities continues to move toward the finish line. Common councilors are expected to approve the final step of the state’s environmental review of ReZone Syracuse next week. It’s a requirement that ensures there’s no negative impact on the environment when changes are made to the decades-old zoning ordinance and map.
