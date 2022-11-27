Syracuse plays at No. 16 Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN). Here are five things to watch for in the game. Joe Girard has been wildly inconsistent this season. After scoring a career-high 31 points in a win against Richmond, Girard has gone ice cold in the two games since. Against St. John’s and Bryant, Girard has shot a combined 2-22, averaging 4.5 ppg in those two losses. The Orange simply cannot afford to have its best shooter firing up 10+ shots a game if he’s not going to be connecting.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO