Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter named finalist for Freshman of the Year Award
Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter capped his first season of college football in impressive fashion with his two-sack performance in last weekend’s win over Michigan State. That added to a lengthy resume for the Philadelphia native, and Carter is picking up some national recognition for his play this fall.
Penn State QB Christian Veilleux is portal bound; where could he land?
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux, who said he will transfer, could land at a few familiar schools.
