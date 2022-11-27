Read full article on original website
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, Maine
If you’re vacationing in Maine, consider a stop in Portland, Maine's largest city. I suggest you treat your family to Italian sandwiches from one of these great sandwich shops, head up to the Eastern Promenade, watch the sunset, and enjoy a Portland, Maine, original.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
Comedic Video Shares the History of the Famous Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
One store. One pole. Way too many accidents to sit down and count. Of course, I am talking about the infamous Walmart pole in Auburn, Maine. The pole that has taken down (well, really has been taken down) many vehicles with its beauty. I feel that I hear too many...
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
hotradiomaine.com
(5TYNTK) Thursday, December 1, 2022
Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street in Portland on a report of gunshots Tuesday evening. Officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to Maine Med where he later died. (WMTW) More than 31,000 CMP customers lost...
Take a Magical Winter Sleigh Ride With Your Family in Beautiful Belgrade, Maine
Maine is such a wonderful place to live and work isn't it?. Not only are we home to the most beautiful coastline on the planet, but we have the most gorgeous mountain ranges on this side of the Mississippi. In between our majestic shores and breathtaking peaks are dozens of...
Much Loved Maine Holiday Light Display Will Not Return In 2022
For years, Doctor Zeleniak (AKA Dr. Zee) and his team at Augusta Orthodontics have treated us to a magical Holiday lights display. We're not talking about a couple of strands of lights on the eaves of the building. This is the kind of lights display that would make Clark W. Griswold jealous!
York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine Teases New Attractions Coming in the Summer
There is honestly so much to do and see in York, Maine. Beaches, shops, and so much more are just within walking distance of each other. However, one of my favorite places to visit when I was younger was definitely York's Wild Kingdom. Yes, there are zoos all over New...
You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine
Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
Are You the Hottie From This Missed Connection at a Maine Brewery?
Many of us have been there; we’ve been on a bus across town, a line in the grocery store, or sitting in a restaurant and have a special connection with a stranger that feels like more than just eye contact. That steamy moment stays with you, burning in the...
Can an Adult in Maine Ever Drive Alone With Just a Permit?
Full disclosure, I didn't get a license until I was 36. Yup. You read that right. I was 36 frikkin' years old before I got behind the wheel of a car in an earnest fashion. For years I never bothered because I lived and worked on the peninsula in Portland, and I simply walked everywhere. Sure, there were certainly times it would've been more convenient, but it was never a huge deal.
Dining Out in 1982 Portland, Maine, Was Delicious and Cheap
Remember the good old days when gas cost less than a dollar and the mall still had Woolworth?. I'm talking about the 80s, folks. It was decade of decadence, incredible music and movies, and going out to eat for less than $100. You might be saying, "Wait, Chris. There is...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
Saint Nick’s Trees in York, Maine, is Perfect for Getting Your Christmas Tree as a Family or Date Night
The day after Thanksgiving, my wife and I decided to get our Christmas tree, a tradition as old as time. It was raining this year, so many people were Black Friday shopping, but not necessarily at tree farms. New(ish) to the area, I decided to give "Saint Nick's Trees" in York, Maine, a try, and I am so happy I did.
They’re old guys with chainsaws. The Mainers they’re helping couldn’t be more grateful.
PORTLAND, Maine — Ever heard of a wood bank? It’s likely you haven’t because Maine has just a handful of them. The idea is straightforward: Just as food banks provide food, wood banks provide firewood to heat the homes of people who are struggling to get by.
A Turkey-Miracle Occurred At My Maine Home This Thanksgiving
Do you believe in miracles? Well, a miracle took place at my Lewiston home on Thanksgiving and I will fill you all in on everything!. The day had finally come for me to host my very first Thanksgiving dinner, which meant, I had to prepare the turkey. I recently published...
lcnme.com
Cupacity Closes After Three Years of Coffee, Cocktails, and Community
Cupacity, Damariscotta’s cafe society, has closed its doors. Cupacity filled a unique role among the businesses of Main Street; it became a gathering place where locals and tourists mingled over coffee in the morning or cocktails in the evening. “We’re kind of an unusual town in that a lot...
Can You Help A Central Maine Family Get Their Baby Quilt Back?
One Maine family is pleading with the public to help find and return an item that is extremely special to their adorable little baby. Nathaniel Bartlett, father of baby Cora, along with family is besides himself, hoping that a handmade sentimentally small child's quilt will be found. Nathaniel believes that...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich couple has ‘trip of a lifetime’
Woolwich’s Veda and Carl Ferris, winners of an “I’m With The Band” trip from Maine Lottery, called their recent trip one of the most amazing experiences in their 41 years of marriage. The couple had a day in Nashville before heading onto a concert bus and...
