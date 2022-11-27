ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

livingetc.com

How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier

There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
livingetc.com

Should I invest in a self-watering planter? How this clever, low-tech buy changed my luck with houseplants

Do you find it hard to switch off on vacation because you're worried that your houseplants might be dying back at home? (For plant moms like me, it's a genuine concern...) Maybe you're just a serial plant killer who neglects your green-fronded friends. If the answer is yes to either, a self-watering planter might be the solution to your problems.
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Don't Turn Your Lights Off When You Leave Home? There's a Good Reason to Start

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Air conditioning season is over, but utility bills are expected to rise. In fact, utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will rise on average by 12% nationally this winter -- and those bills for electricity, natural gas and oil may potentially be even higher depending on location.
The Daily South

Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023

Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
shefinds

The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily

You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.

