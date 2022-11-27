ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Canada Eliminated From 2022 FIFA World Cup After Failing To "F" Croatia

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVJx6_0jP8WBpD00

It is impossible for Canada to progress to the last 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after they fell to a second defeat in five days.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Croatia 4-1 Canada

It is impossible for Canada to progress to the last 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after they fell to a second defeat in five days.

The side that had ranked first in North America during World Cup qualifying were eliminated from the tournament on Sunday after losing 4-1 to 2018 finalists Croatia.

Croatia beat Canada to eliminate the North American team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

IMAGO/Xinhua/Meng Dingbo

Canada had lost 1-0 to Belgium four days earlier.

After that game, manager John Herdman had boldly declared that Canada were going to "F" Croatia .

That did not happen despite Croatia receiving an early scare.

Canada scored at a FIFA Men's World Cup for the first time in their history when Alphonso Davies headed home from a Tajon Buchanan cross after just 67 seconds.

But that historic moment was not enough to earn Canada their first ever point in the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYQee_0jP8WBpD00
Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever goal at a FIFA Men's World Cup

IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

Croatia had been shaken by Canada's early strike before midfielders Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic took control of the game.

Two high-quality goals saw Croatia turn the game on its head before the end of the first half.

Ivan Perisic set up Andrej Kramaric for Croatia's equalizer on 36 minutes, moments after Kramaric had seen an effort ruled out for offside.

Marko Livaja then fired Croatia in front in the 44th minute with a low drive from outside of the penalty area.

Kramaric scored his second legitimate goal of the game after another Perisic assist midway through the second half.

Substitute Lovro Majer made it 4-1 in added time when Croatia punished a mistake by Kamal Miller.

Croatia's win saw them move to first place in Group F but Modric and Co still have work to do.

They will play Belgium on Thursday, likely requiring a draw or win to seal their place in the last 16.

Canada will play Morocco on Thursday before flying home.

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Nepalese workers in Qatar pay ultimate price for World Cup

Thousands of Nepalese workers have died in Qatar since 2010 on the construction sites of the World Cup. But victims' grieving families are rarely given any compensation by Qatari companies. Most deaths are due to workers falling from high buildings or suffering heart attacks. Human rights groups have questioned working conditions in Qatar, where temperatures often reach 50 °C. Some workers do return home, but their health is ruined. Despite this, many Nepalese continue to flock to the Gulf.
AFP

Cocaine 'super-cartel' busted in Europe, Dubai: Europol

Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled around a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries, including six chief suspects in Dubai, Europol said on Monday. "The drugpins, considered as high-value targets by Europol, had come together to form what was known as a 'super cartel' which controlled around one third of the cocaine trade in Europe," Europol said.
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Variety

Iran’s Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup in Apparent Solidarity With Mahsa Amini Protests

Iran’s national soccer team did not to sing the country’s national anthem before their World Cup opener at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium against England on Monday in what is widely considered to be an act of protest against the death of Mahsa Amini. Protests have been mounting in Iran since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Amini while in custody of Iran’s morality police after she was arrested for not wearing the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women. And it seems clear those protests are now also reverberating on the soccer pitch in Doha. On Sunday, questioned by journalists, Iran’s team captain Ehsan...
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy