Bears' Justin Fields inactive, Nathan Peterman to start vs. Jets

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the host New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Bears (3-8) named Nathan Peterman as their starting quarterback versus the Jets (6-4) after Trevor Siemian -- who was expected to get the nod -- sustained an oblique injury during pre-game warmups.

ESPN reported that running back David Montgomery will serve as the emergency backup for Chicago.

Fields is nursing an injury to his non-throwing (left) shoulder sustained in last Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Fields has passed for 1,642 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games this season. He has scored seven touchdowns on the ground and ranks sixth in the NFL with 834 rushing yards.

In addition to Fields, defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, wide receiver N'Keal Harry, offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja'Tyre Carter as well as linebacker Sterling Weatherford were listed as inactive.

The Jets listed the following players as inactive: quarterback Zach Wilson, running back James Robinson, defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, safety Tony Adams, wide receiver Jeff Smith, tight end Kenny Yeboah and cornerback Bryce Hall.

--Field Level Media

