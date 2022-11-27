ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wednesday’: All of the Creatures in the New Netflix Series

By Aramide Tinubu
 4 days ago

Netflix is shining a light on pop culture icon Wednesday Addams in their new drama series Wednesday . Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, with Tim Burton serving as an executive producer and the director of the first four episodes of the series, fans will see Wednesday in a way that they’ve never seen her before.

In addition to the morose teen and her beloved Thing, here are all of the additional creatures fans can expect to see in the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9RKt_0jP8Vn8U00
L to R: Moosa Mostafa, Jenna Ortega, Naomi j Ogawa, Joy Sunday, and Nevermore classmates | Netflix

‘Wednesday’ has a major mystery at the center of the series

Fans were first introduced to Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family ; now, the teen will stand at the center of her own story in the new Netflix series. The official series description reads,

Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Season one will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

All of the creatures in the new Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

When Wednesday arrives at Nevermore Academy, she finds herself among vampires and werewolves — like her roommate Enid (Emma Myers) and gorgons. Gorgons keep their hair covered for fear of turning themselves or their classmates into stone.

In addition to the creatures at Nevermore, Wednesday also uncovers a monster called Hyde, who is ruled by a master that is wreaking havoc on everyone around her.

Though Season 1 of Wednesday uncovered several monsters , should the show be renewed for a second season, fans should expect even more monsters to pop up.

“Usually in a show like this you could go a couple different ways,” co-creator Al Gough told TV’s Top Five . . “It’s usually the female protagonist who is very insecure and doesn’t know who she is. Then through the course of the season she blossoms and finds her power. If you’re doing a mystery show, you’re doing the detective who feels a personal investment who wants to solve the crime. Wednesday is neither of these things. She comes to the show fully formed.”

Wednesday has visions on the TV Series

Though Wednesday cannot be classified as a monster or a creature in the series, the 16-year-old certainly isn’t a normie. In addition to her love of all things twisted and dark, she also has visions. She inherited them from her mother, Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

When Wednesday touches something, she usually passes out and witnesses a scene from the past or the future. However, she soon learns from trying to uncover who is behind the mysterious monster that has been terrorizing Nevermore Academy and the town surrounding it her visions aren’t exactly reliable.

However, Wednesday also discovers that even more monsters are afoot than she could imagine.

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: Why Christina Ricci Returns: ‘Huge Part of My Identity and My History in My Life’

