Quincy Jones Refused to Work With Elvis Presley

Quincy Jones was a fan of the impact Elvis Presley ‘s songs had on the world. Despite this, he was not a fan of Elvis as a person. Notably, Jones said Michael Jackson copied the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll .

Elvis Presley | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Quincy Jones loved a controversial performance by Elvis Presley

During a 2017 interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune , a number of artists were asked whether or not Elvis stole Black music. Jones didn’t address the issue directly.

Instead, Jones discussed the singer’s impact on popular music. “Before Elvis, white pop music was ‘The Ballad of Davy Crockett’ and ‘How Much Is That Doggy in the Window?'” he said. “Then Elvis came on [the show] Stage Time in 1956, and they wouldn’t shoot him below the waist because they still couldn’t handle anybody shaking their [rear] — Black or white. And the show got 8,000 letters about his performance.”

Jones was a big fan of the performance. “I could see it then, I thought: `Things are going to change because they’ve discovered how to emotionally feel music,'” he said. “This had been happening with Black music forever, but this was the first time young white kids did. It was amazing to watch.”

Quincy Jones said Elvis Presley was racist and discussed a meeting between Elvis and a songwriter that might not have happened

During a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Jones explained why he refused to work with Elvis. “I was writing for [orchestra leader] Tommy Dorsey, oh God, back then in the ’50s,” he recalled. “And Elvis came in, and Tommy said, ‘I don’t want to play with him.'”

Jones criticized Elvis in very direct terms. “He was a racist mother — I’m going to shut up now,” he said. “But every time I saw Elvis, he was being coached by Otis Blackwell, telling him how to sing.”

For context, Otis Blackwell was the Black songwriter behind some of the singer’s hits such as “ All Shook Up ,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” and “ Return to Sender .” He also co-wrote other famous songs like Peggy Lee’s “Fever” and Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire.” Jones’ statements contradict Blackwell’s. During a 1987 interview with David Letterman, Blackwell said he never met the singer.

Quincy Jones said Michael Jackson copied the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll

While Jones said the Jailhouse Rock star was racist, Jones still noted the singer’s influence on Michael Jackson. Jones famously collaborated on some of Jackson’s most popular albums: Thriller and Bad . Jones said the King of Pop copied the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll as well as other performers like James Brown and Fred Astair.

Jones appreciated Elvis’ impact on music even if he didn’t appreciate the singer as a person.

