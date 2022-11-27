How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs?

With Anthony Davis sitting out the Los Angeles Lakers’ second straight game in San Antonio with a bruised left calf, LeBron James took control in his second game back from injury and dropped a season-high 39 points on the Spurs in a 143-138 victory.

James matched a career-high with seven three-pointers, made 11 of 21 shots from the floor, and connected on all 10 of his attempts from the foul line. He also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder, playing just his fifth game since returning from an injury of his own, had his best game of the season with 21 points and six assists. And former Spur Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to help LA earn its fifth win in six games.

Keldon Johnson led the way for San Antonio with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

How close is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record after the Lakers’ win over the Spurs?

With his 39-point effort on Saturday night, LeBron James now has 37,371 regular-season points for his career, putting him 1,016 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA record of 38,387.

If James stays healthy and maintains his season scoring average of 25.8 points per game, he’ll surpass Abdul-Jabbar on Monday, February 13, when LA visits the Portland Trail Blazers.

If LeBron ups his production a bit and hits his career scoring average of 27.1 points per game moving forward, he’ll pass Kareem two games earlier when the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, February 9, a game that airs on TNT.

