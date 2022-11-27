Read full article on original website
Democrats Now Have Access To 6 Years Of Donald Trump’s Tax Returns
The Treasury Department complied with a request for the former president's tax returns after a three-year legal battle.
Treasury making Trump taxes available to House committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has complied with a court order to make former President Donald Trump's tax returns available to a congressional committee. The Supreme Court last week rejected Trump’s request for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six...
North Korea's Kim calls for meeting to review state affairs
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for a major political conference before the end of the year to talk about key state affairs, where he's expected to address his increasingly tense relations with Washington and Seoul over the expansion of his nuclear and missile programs
Red, white, blue theme for French White House state dinner
WASHINGTON (AP) — Butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade and an American cheese trio will be served when French President Emmanuel Macron takes his seat Thursday as the guest of honor at a red-white-and-blue themed White House state dinner, the first for President Joe Biden. Dessert will be orange chiffon cake, roasted pears and creme fraiche ice cream. Everything from the menu to the entertainment to the table settings and other touches for the glitzy dinner were designed by the White House — and first lady Jill Biden — to highlight the ties that bind America and its oldest ally, France. A state dinner is a high diplomatic honor that the United States reserves for its closest allies.
Analysis: For the first time, women will hold these four key congressional jobs
In the discussions over the incoming leadership changes in Congress, one first has been overlooked: The chairs and ranking minority-party members of the House and Senate appropriations committees will all be women. As Republicans take over the House, Reps. Kay Granger (R-Tex.) and Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.) will swap roles as chair and ranking minority-party member. In the Democratic-controlled Senate, committee chair Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) and ranking minority-party member Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) are both retiring, to be replaced by Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine).
Sam Bankman-Fried says he 'didn't ever try to commit fraud'
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, attempted to distance himself from suggestions of fraud in his first public appearance since his company's collapse stunned investors and left creditors facing losses totaling billions of dollars.
Right-wing White men are not usually convicted of seditious conspiracy
In early February 1942, Attorney General Francis Biddle gave a speech before the Brooklyn Bar Association. The nation was newly at war, the attack on Pearl Harbor having occurred less than two months prior. The question at hand, then, was how the country might protect itself against internal threats. "Traditionally...
U.S. House panel gets access to Trump's tax returns after long legal battle
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee has obtained access to Donald Trump's tax returns, following a years-long court fight with the Republican former president who has accused the Democratic-led panel of being politically motivated.
