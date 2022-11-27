ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Bowl projections for each Big 12 team

By Cj Mumme
 4 days ago
It is time for us to start looking ahead to the postseason as the 2022 college football regular season has come to an end.

Eight out of the ten teams in the Big 12 Conference qualified for a bowl game this year (sorry Iowa State and West Virginia).

TCU is set up pretty to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff while Kansas State looks to tarnish the Frogs’ unbeaten season in the Big 12 title game. Both TCU and Kansas State are safe bets to get New Year’s Six Bowl bids.

The rest of the league’s eligible teams will fill out the Big 12 bowl tie-ins.

  • Alamo Bowl
  • Cheez-It Bowl
  • Texas Bowl
  • Liberty Bowl
  • Guaranteed Rate Bowl
  • First Responder Bowl

Here is a look at where LonghornsWire projects every Big 12 team to go bowling this season. We have a few intriguing potential matchups on the list including, TCU vs. Michigan, Texas vs. Utah and Oklahoma vs. Arkansas.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

