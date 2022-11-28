Best Cyber Monday Deals on Gaming Monitors: 1080p, 2K and 4K

This Cyber Monday, sales on gaming monitors are so good that, if you have any need for a screen at all, now is the time to buy. Some of the best deals to be found are on the very best gaming monitors , ranging from high-end 4K diplays, to 240Hz QHD screens, to extremely high refresh 1080p monitor aimed at the top eSports enthusiasts.

If you don't already have a monitor with a variable refresh rate via G-Sync or FreeSync, buying one can change the game for you, making all your play experiences a lot smoother. And if you already have a gaming monitor, you can upgrade to higher resolutions, higher refresh rates or larger panels for a more immersive experience.

Because it's Cyber Monday, you can find a 120, 144 or even 240 Hz monitor in 1080p resolution for far less than $199 and a 2K, 165 Hz monitor for less than $250. if you want a 4K gaming monitor, prepare to spend a little more, But put aside the budget, because a better monitor is always a positive change in your tech life.

Below, we're highlighting the very best Cyber Monday deals on gaming monitors and updating all day long. We also have a more comprehensive list of Cyber Monday monitor deals , Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals and Cyber Monday tech deals overall .

Samsung C24RG50 23.5-inch 144Hz Monitor Now $119

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung C24RG50 23.5-inch 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor now $119 @ B&H Photo (was $250)

If you’re on a tight budget and are looking for a fast monitor for your gaming needs, this deal from B&H Photo should be right up your alley. The retailer has the Samsung C24RG50 23.5-inch gaming monitor on sale for just $119.99 , down from its MSRP of $249.99.

That price gets you a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and a 1800R curvature for the display. Brightness tops out at 250 nits and the response time is 4ms, which is to be expected for a budget monitor. However, since the C24RG50 uses a VA panel, it boasts a contrast ratio of 3,000:1, along with AMD FreeSync support.

On the connectivity front, there are two HDMI 1.4 and one DisplayPort 1.2 port. There are no built-in speakers; however, we won't complain at this price point.

Acer's 27-inch, 240 Hz Monitor Just $189

(Image credit: Newegg)

Acer Nitro ED270 Xbmiipx 27-inch, 240 Hz Monitor: now $189 at Newegg (was $299)

For some competitive gamers, even a 165 Hz display is too sluggish. Fortunately, this Cyber Monday, you don't have to spend even $200 to get a monitor that operates at up to 240 Hz. So, if you're playing a title like Call of Duty or League of Legends and want faster response rates so you can hit moving targets, you can grab Acer's Nitro ED270 XBmiipx 27-inch, 240 Hz display for just $189 at Newegg .

The 1080p, curved monitor also features a 1ms VRB (visual response boost) feature that turns off the backlight or adds a blank image between frames when colors change so fast that you'd notice blur. The monitor also promises 250 nits of brightness, narrow bezels and a 1500R curve.

HyperX Armada 27 Vibrant, QHD Gaming Monitor Now $399

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

HyperX Armada 27 QHD Gaming Monitor: now $399 at HP (was $499)

The HyperX Armada 27 is a 27-inch QHD/IPS gaming monitor, and is one of the best QHD/165 Hz gaming monitors we've seen — and it's $100 off at HP right now, for an all-time low price of just $399 .



The Armada 27 delivers a great picture, thanks to its wide and accurate color gamut, and offers flexible calibration and balanced performance. Instead of a traditional stand, the monitor ships with a high-quality mounting arm — unusual, but very convenient, and much more flexible than a regular desktop stand.

When we reviewed the HyperX Armada 27 , we praised its vibrant, accurate color color, strong build quality and great video processing. On our colorimeter, the monitor delivered a strong 91.5 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and 94.6 percent of the sRGB gamut.



(Image credit: Future)

Perhaps more importantly, it was one of the more accurate monitors we've tested with a gamut error of just 0.87. Lower is better here.

(Image credit: Future)

The Armada 27 has a max refresh rate of 165 Hz — so it's not quite as speedy as as 240 Hz monitor — but it is one of the faster, smoother 165 Hz monitors we've seen. It has lower input lag than other QHD/165 Hz monitors with 27ms total control latency — not far behind the 240 Hz crowd.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overall, at $399, this monitor is a little more expensive than some 27-inch, 2K competitors, but it brings a lot of quality and color accuracy to the table and therefore it's worth the price.

Aorus's 48-inch, 4K OLED 120 Hz Now Just $779

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Aorus FO48U 48-inch, 4K OLED 120 Hz Monitor: now $779 (was $1,499)

If you've got the space for a truly massive screen for PC and console gaming, Gigabyte's Aorus FO48U OLED monitor has long been our pick for Best 4K 120 Hz gaming monitor , thanks to its top-tier contrast and accurate color. And at its current low price of $779 on Newegg , it's much cheaper than LG's 48-inch C1 OLED TV, which also sports a 120 Hz refresh rate. This price is also a stunning 49% less than what Aorus FO48U OLED was selling for when we reviewed it last summer .

When we tested the Aorus FO48U, we found it to have pro-level accuracy out of the box, the ability to deliver over 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, and even excellent audio thanks to a three-speaker, 50W soundbar.

While the FO48U's peak measured brightness of around 400 nits can't compete with high-end LCD, the black levels are literally too good to measure, matching Alienware's own big OLED display.



(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With two HDMI 2.1 ports (supporting VRR) and DisplayPort 1.4 with Display Stream Compression support, this monitor is ready for modern consoles and PCs. There's even built-in a built-in KVM so you can share your peripherals between devices that are plugged into the screen.



In case you are wondering whether your existing desk can handle this huge screen, the monitor measures 42 inches wide and 9.9 inches deep with its support feet. As someone who has used huge screens as monitors for years (I'm writing this on a 55-inch LG OLED) though, I'd strongly suggest wall mounting if at all possible. This both gets the monitor off your desk and (with the right mount) lets you move the screen a few important inches back from where you'll be sitting. Unless you like neck and back pain, you'll want your eyes to be at least 30 inches from a screen this big.

We can say from several years of personal experience (and over a year with my 55-inch OLED as a monitor), that once properly set up nothing matches the monitor experience of a huge OLED display. And at $769 for Aorus FO48U, you wont find anything better without spending several hundred more.

4K, 144 Hz Gaming for $449: Gigabyte M28U Hits New Low

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte M28U Gaming Monitor is $449.99 at Newegg (was $649.99)

The Gigabyte M28U gaming monitor, with a 28-inch panel, 4K resolution, and a 144 Hz refresh rate is $449.99 at Newegg. That's the lowest we've seen it -- we last covered a deal on it when it was $599 on Memorial Day.



For console players, the M28U supports HDMI 2.1, so the PS5 and Xbox Series X can play at 120 Hz at 4K. This monitor also has KVM built-in, so you can easily switch between devices.



It's VESA compatible (with a 100 x 100 mm adapter), but also comes with an included stand. Ports include DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 3x USB 3.0 ports and a USB Type-C Port.



Dell's 32-inch, 165 Hz S3222HG is Just $199 and It's a Good One

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Dell S3222HG 32-inch, 165 Hz Monitor: now $199 at Dell (was $299)

There are a ton of great deals on Dell monitors this Cyber Monday season, and the good news is that there are some really fantastic choices for you if $200 is the price rubicon you just won't cross. We've written previously about the 27-inch Dell S2722DGM which goes for $189 and has a 2K resolution. But there's a bigger option that's only $10 more.

Right now, Dell has the 32-inch, S3222HG for just $199 , reduced from $299. This monitor has a 1080p resolution, a 165 Hz refresh rate and promises 350 nits of brightness and 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut.

We reviewed the Dell S3222HG and praised its excellent contrast, accurate color and great gaming performance. On our light meter, Dell's display delivered exactly what its spec sheet says, hitting 352.2 nits of brightness.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

On our colorimeter caught the Dell S3222HG outputting 88.7 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and a whopping 127.5 percent of the sRGB gamut.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Perhaps most impressively, the monitor produced a 3,591.3:1 contrast ration which is really impressive, even for a screen with a VA panel. This kind of contrast will make bright colors really seem to pop.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Normally, when you're spending less than $200 on a gaming monitor, you have to make some significant compromises. However, the only real compromise on the S3222HG is that it only has a 1080p resolution. That's not ideal but, depending on your gaming PC's graphics card, you may not want to play games at above that resolution anyway.

Dell's 32-inch, 4K Gaming Behemoth Drops to $599

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Dell G3223Q 32-inch, 4K 144 Hz Monitor: now $599 (was $799)

Whether you're buying a monitor for gaming, productivity or a little bit of both, stepping up to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution is a big boon. You get sharper, richer images and tons of room for text. But getting a decent gaming monitor that runs at 4K is often an expensive proposition.

However, as part of Dell's Cyber Monday sales, it is offering the Dell G3223Q 32-inch, 4K gaming monitor for just $599, reduced from $799. The 144-Hz G3223Q sits atop our list of the best 4K gaming monitors thanks to its colorful image output, strong build quality and low input lag.

We reviewed the Dell G3223Q and came away impressed with its performance. On our light meter, Dell's monitor managed a luminous 459 nits. That number rose to 607 nits with HDR enabled.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Dell G3223Q reproduced a solid 99 percent of the sRGB gamut and 92 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. While those aren't the highest numbers in its competitive set, it's still very strong.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Color accuracy might actually be more important than gamut volume and here the G3223Q excels. It came from the factory with such incredible accuracy that calibrating it didn't improve the image quality. Its average gamma deviation was just 0.45, lower (and better) than any of its competitors.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

But this is a gaming monitor, not a photo editing monitor necessarily. So it's really important to note that the G3223Q had an incredibly low absolute input lag of just 30 ms.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Dell's Awesome 27-inch, 2K 165 Hz Monitor Now $189

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Dell S2722DGM 27-inch, 165 Hz 2K Monitor: now $189 at Dell (was $289)

Even with the best of sales, we almost never see a 2K (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor going for less than $200 and, if we do, it's likely not to be one of the best models. But not today; Dell has the 27-inch, 2K Dell S2722DGM monitor for just $189 , down from $289. That's a truly excellent monitor -- we gave it 4 stars -- at a price so cheap, you can give it as a gift to one or more relatives without breaking the bank. We just ordered one for my 10 year old son, for example.

When we reviewed the Dell S2722DGM in February, we praised the monitor for its strong color saturation and excellent contrast, along with its great build quality. On our light meter the S2722DGM returned a strong 350 nits of brightness, which is enough to not only provide vibrant images, but allow you to game if your computer is near a window on a sunny day.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Its contrast ratio was a strong 2536:1. That's at least, in part, thanks to its VA panel. IPS panels tend to top out at 1000:1.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

According to our colorimeter, the Dell S2722DGM can reproduced up to 111.8 percent of the sRGB color gamut and a slightly less impressive 75 percent of DCI-P3.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you can spend more and want a larger screen, better color and contrast, consider the Dell S3222DGM, the S2722DGM's big sibling, which is 32 inches with the same 2K resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate. It's now on sale for an all-time low of $249 at Best Buy.

Dell S3222DGM, Our Top-Rated Gaming Monitor, Now $249

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Dell S3222DGM, 32-inches 2K / 165 Hz: now $249 at Best Buy (was $399)

Wow! We reported a few days ago that the Dell S3222DGM, which sits atop our list of the best gaming monitors , was being sold at Dell for $279, an all-time low. Now, we're happy to report that the monitor has dropped down to $249 at Best Buy , an all-time low for a display that normally costs around $399 when it's not on sale.



The Dell S3222DGM is a curved 2560 x 1440 display delivers incredible contrast, vibrant colors and smooth 165 Hz game play at what's always an affordable price. We reviewed the Dell S3222DGM and had a chance to run it through a our wide gamut of display tests, including those we use to test the color space, brightness and response time. Dell's monitor aced every test.

For example, the Dell S3222DGM had the best screen uniformity score of its competitors, which means a consistent picture no matter what part of the panel you look at.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

According to our colorimeter, the Dell S3222DGM can reproduce a strong 122.6 percent of the sRGB color gamut and a solid 85.9 percent of the wider, DCI-P3 gamut. However, the number of colors doesn't tell the whole story.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Dell claims that the S3222DGM has a 3000:1 contrast ratio, which would be impressive on its own. However, on our tests, we found that it actually has a 4,209.8:1 contrast ratio. That blows the field away and means your colors will pop.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you like the idea of the Dell S3222DGM but want higher resolution, consider Dell's Dell G3223Q which is 4K with 144 Hz and is on sale for $599 (down from $799). That display tops our list of best 4K gaming monitors .

50% off 24.5-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell 25 S2522HG Gaming Monitor: now $149 (was $299)



The Dell 25 S2522HG gaming monitor is on sale for $149 — 50% off its list price of $299 — at Dell's website. This 24.5-inch IPS FHD (1080p) monitor features a speedy 240 Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GtG response time. It has both Nvidia G-Sync compatible certification and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and it also supports variable refresh rate (VRR) for gaming consoles.



For connectivity, the Dell S2522HG has 2x HDMI 2.0 and 1x DisplayPort 1.2, as well as 1x USB 3.2 (upstream), 4x USB 3.2 (downstream), and 1x headphone jack. It comes with an HDMI cable, DisplayPort cable, and a USB 3.2 5Gbps upstream cable, as well as a power cord. It also comes with a fully-adjustable stand that has 5.1 inches of height adjustment, and pivots, swivels, and tilts.

Curved Dell Gaming Monitor is Just $140

(Image credit: Dell)

If you're looking for a curved monitor as a budget gift, you can get one for under $200 at Best Buy . The Dell S2422HG is small at 23.6 inches, but the $140 price is hard to argue with.



This display has a 1960 x 1080 VA panel with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time. It also has AMD FreeSync on board to prevent screen tearing.



The screen has a 1500R curve. It's not the largest size or curve, but if you're buying for a kid or are on a budget, it's a nice way to get these features if you or the person you're buying for prefer a curved screen to a flat one.



The ports on the back include two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort and a headphone jack.

27-inch Curved QHD MSI MPG Artymis Monitor 50% Off

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI MPG Artymis 273CQR 27-inch QHD: now $249 on Amazon (was $499)



The MSI MPG Artymis 273CQR is a 27-inch QHD VA panel monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium and a refresh rate of 165 Hz, and it's now on sale for $249 — 50% off of its listed price of $499, and an all-time low on Amazon. This is a curved monitor with a 100R curve radius — as extreme as it gets. Its curved LCD has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution.





(Image credit: MSI)

Although we haven't reviewed this exact model, we did review the larger MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR , which has similar specs (albeit, in an ultra-wide 34-inch package): wide color gamut, HDR support, 550 nit brightness, and 3,000:1 contrast ratio.



The 273CQR has 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0b, 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A 2.0, 1x USB-B 2.0, and a headphone jack. It comes with a fully adjustable stand and weighs just under 15 pounds.

49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Monitor - $749

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch 240 Hz Monitor: now $749 at B&H (was $1,499)



You can't get much more immersive than an ultrawide 32:9 curved gaming monitor like the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, which is currently on sale for just $749 at B&H — 50% off its listed price of $1,499.



The Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor has a resolution of 5120 x 1440 with a max refresh rate of 240 Hz. It's a 49-inch screen with a 1000R curve — the most extreme curve available, for extreme immersion. It's both FreeSync and G-Sync compatible (certified by both AMD and Nvidia), and it has DisplayHDR 1000 with an edge-array backlight.





(Image credit: Future)



The Odyssey G9 DisplayHDR 1000 certification definitely shows, as this monitor delivers excellent HDR. This is in part due to its extreme brightness — over 1,300 nits — which helps with contrast (the backlight is completely shut off when the brightness signal is 0%, but our reviewer was able to turn on a small block of info text and pull a 0.0225-nit measurement for an impressive HDR contrast ratio of 58,881.7:1).





(Image credit: Samsung)



The Odyssey G9 has a very slim bezel — just 10mm along the top and sides and 17mm along the bottom — but it's hardly a small monitor. You'll need at least 4 feet of desk width to accommodate this monitor, but it'll be worth it for the VR-like immersion.