Injury report: Patriots rule out two starters for Thursday, but so do Bills
The New England Patriots will be without two of their starters on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. In the final injury report before Thursday’s game, the Patriots officially ruled out running back Damien Harris as well as offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn Wednesday.
Patriots will have 2 kickers active for Thursday Night Football vs. Bills
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will seemingly have a pair of kickers active on Thursday night. Tristan Vizcaino has been elevated from the practice squad, along with offensive lineman Bill Murray. With Jake Bailey on the shelf, Vizcaino will likely be tasked with kickoff duty, while Nick Folk takes care of the field goal kicking.
Antonio Brown: Arrest warrant issued for former Patriots wide receiver
An arrest order has been issued for former Patriots WR Antonio Brown on a misdemeanor battery charge. Per the warrant, the charge stems from an incident that occurred on Nov. 28. Brown last played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. His departure from the team...
Trent Brown late addition to injury report, Patriots offensive line could be a mess
Already very, very thin at tackle, the Patriots might have another curveball to deal with against the Bills. On Thursday morning, Trent Brown was a late addition to the injury report. He’s now questionable with an illness. If he can’t go, things get even dicier for a group that’s already ruled Isaiah Wynn (foot) out and has Marcus Cannon (concussion) unavailable on injured reserve.
BetMGM bonus code MASSLIVE: $1,000 insurance for Bills-Patriots
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New customers can tackle the exciting Bills-Patriots showdown on Thursday Night Football with four-digit bet insurance, courtesy of our BetMGM...
DraftKings Maryland promo code for Bills-Patriots kicks off NFL Week 13
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best DraftKings Maryland promo code offer is here with a guaranteed bonus for Bills-Patriots. That’s right, there is no...
Injury report: Key Patriots safety absent due to illness; WR’s knee cleared
Apparently, the Buffalo Bills aren’t the only ones dealing with illness in their locker room. New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers did not participate in the team’s final practice of the week, per the injury report. The Patriots held their final practice of the week on Tuesday ahead...
Is Thursday’s Patriots vs. Bills game on TV? Free live stream, how to watch on Amazon
It’s time for Thursday Night Football as the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in a key Week 13 NFL matchup. However, with Amazon Prime Video getting rights for TNF games this season, it can be a bit tricky for some fans trying to find the game.
Here’s why Ty Law was angry and gave Patriots cornerbacks ‘a big thumbs down’
FOXBOROUGH – As his Thanksgiving night was unfolding, Ty Law got upset. That’ll happen when you see your former team give up 18 combined catches to two receivers. The Hall of Famer and Patriots great couldn’t believe it when he saw what Justin Jefferson (nine catches for 139 yards and touchdown) and Adam Thielen (nine catches for 61 yards and a touchdown) did against Patriots cornerbacks. He thought about how that wouldn’t have happened with him or other top cornerbacks through Patriots history.
What Celtics’ Brad Stevens said about Al Horford contract extension
The Celtics have locked up Al Horford for the near future as they agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the big man Thursday. That’s a solid move for the C’s as Horford has been an important part of their success over the past two seasons, including the NBA Finals berth last season.
NFL best bets, locks, picks against spread for Patriots vs. Bills, Week 13 games
For good reason, there’s been a lot of talk this week about how the Bills didn’t punt in their 47-17 whipping of the Patriots in the playoffs last year. This week should be closer than that. New England is starting a much healthier secondary. Is it healthy enough...
Rob Williams injury: Celtics center scrimmages with team as he nears return: ‘He’s progressing well’
Robert Williams III isn’t expected to return for the Celtics until late December but he took a big step in his recovery on Wednesday morning. The athletic center took part in a live 5-on-5 full court scrimmage with players and coaches at the Auerbach Center ahead of the team’s matchup with the Miami Heat Wednesday night.
