Foxborough, MA

MassLive.com

Trent Brown late addition to injury report, Patriots offensive line could be a mess

Already very, very thin at tackle, the Patriots might have another curveball to deal with against the Bills. On Thursday morning, Trent Brown was a late addition to the injury report. He’s now questionable with an illness. If he can’t go, things get even dicier for a group that’s already ruled Isaiah Wynn (foot) out and has Marcus Cannon (concussion) unavailable on injured reserve.
MassLive.com

BetMGM bonus code MASSLIVE: $1,000 insurance for Bills-Patriots

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New customers can tackle the exciting Bills-Patriots showdown on Thursday Night Football with four-digit bet insurance, courtesy of our BetMGM...
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

Here’s why Ty Law was angry and gave Patriots cornerbacks ‘a big thumbs down’

FOXBOROUGH – As his Thanksgiving night was unfolding, Ty Law got upset. That’ll happen when you see your former team give up 18 combined catches to two receivers. The Hall of Famer and Patriots great couldn’t believe it when he saw what Justin Jefferson (nine catches for 139 yards and touchdown) and Adam Thielen (nine catches for 61 yards and a touchdown) did against Patriots cornerbacks. He thought about how that wouldn’t have happened with him or other top cornerbacks through Patriots history.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
