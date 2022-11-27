Read full article on original website
S...
4d ago
andriod cant copy something they started doing first. typical apple stealing from every one else and claiming to be first.
Reply(3)
2
Related
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
Did You Know Your iPhone Has a ‘Hidden Keyboard’?
Thanks to Apple's latest iOS 16 update, iPhone users now have access to a "hidden keyboard" that may allow them to type and text faster. While millions of fast-fingered cellphone users are comfortable texting on the standard QWERTY keyboard, iPhone users can now access the Dvorak keyboard. Created in 1936...
Every Android phone owner must check settings – someone may be watching
APPS have access to all sorts on your phone but thankfully you can control most of it. Many of them will probably have a perfectly legitimate reason to request access to a certain part of your phone. For example, WhatsApp needs permission to access your contacts in order to find...
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone
How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Benzinga
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Musk Warns of “Nuke Option” if Twitter Gets Banned from Stores (opinion)
While some describe Twitter’s takeover as a dumpster fire, others see a master class in revamping a troubled business. But in light of reports that more hate speech is saturating the platform in the name of free speech, Elon Musk is on the defensive.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
iPhone & iPad: How to clear cache, history, and cookies
It doesn’t take long for caches to fill up on iOS. From the default Safari browser, to third-party apps, follow along for how to clear the cache, history, and cookies on iPhone and iPad. While clearing the cache in Safari is quick and easy with one fell swoop, the...
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro: What we know so far
The iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro differences could be huge. Here's the rumors and leaks so far.
4 Default iPhone Settings That Are Slowly Draining Your Battery
1. Wi-Fi “If you have Wi-Fi turned on and your phone is not connected to a Wi-Fi network, it will continually search for Wi-Fi networks, which can drain your battery,” said Robin Salvador and I am the Chief Marketing Officer of Seekfast. To turn off Wi-Fi, go to Settings > Wi-Fi and turn off Wi-Fi. This simple act can save you so much battery power.
Comments / 7