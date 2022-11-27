ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, WI

92-year-old man found dead at Amherst residence when deputies responded to a call about a shooting

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
whbc.com

38-Year-Old Shot Dead in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide in Akron Wednesday night. City police found an unresponsive 38-year-old man inside a house on Brandon Avenue. The victim’s name is being withheld pending a positive identification and family notification. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Prosecutor asks Cuyahoga County judge on the stand if she tried to keep son’s shooting of wife ‘in-house’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prosecutor on Thursday asked a Cuyahoga County judge if she tried to cover up a shooting involving her son and his wife last year. Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams took the stand in the same building where she presides, and Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Kevin Mayer peppered her with questions about why she waited more than 15 minutes to dial 911 after her son told her he and his wife engaged in a shootout.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents to help catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

She goes by many names, so let’s just call her wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a woman with many aliases, and is wanted for punching a person and then beating them with a chair. According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Bridget Cernoga also goes by the names Bridget Divencenzo, Clara Edwards, Brigita Gernoga and Brigita Sernoga to name a few.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Couple arrested for murder outside of Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested a man and woman who were wanted for a murder that took place outside of a Cleveland apartment in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, My’Laisa Cordee Addison and Christian Michael Kendricks were located...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma police stand-off ends after residents told to shelter in place

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A police standoff in Parma involving several agencies is over, the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System confirmed. The incident started around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 30. CECOMS advised residents in the area of Pearl and Velma Avenue to shelter in place, particularly in the basement or interior...
PARMA, OH

