92-year-old man found dead at Amherst residence when deputies responded to a call about a shooting

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YAHOO!
Willoughby Hills police arrest five suspected of receiving stolen goods
Dec. 1—Five suspects originally stopped for speeding on Interstate 90 in Willoughby Hills were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property in connection with thefts at various UPS stores. According to the incident report provided by Willoughby Hills Police, four adults were transported to the Lake County Jail and...
SWAT Team arrests murder suspect at Westlake hotel
The Westlake Police Department released information Thursday about an early morning SWAT situation at a hotel.
whbc.com
38-Year-Old Shot Dead in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide in Akron Wednesday night. City police found an unresponsive 38-year-old man inside a house on Brandon Avenue. The victim’s name is being withheld pending a positive identification and family notification. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police get several calls from home of runaway girl, 14: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
Prosecutor asks Cuyahoga County judge on the stand if she tried to keep son’s shooting of wife ‘in-house’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prosecutor on Thursday asked a Cuyahoga County judge if she tried to cover up a shooting involving her son and his wife last year. Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams took the stand in the same building where she presides, and Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Kevin Mayer peppered her with questions about why she waited more than 15 minutes to dial 911 after her son told her he and his wife engaged in a shootout.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents to help catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain...
cleveland19.com
She goes by many names, so let’s just call her wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a woman with many aliases, and is wanted for punching a person and then beating them with a chair. According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Bridget Cernoga also goes by the names Bridget Divencenzo, Clara Edwards, Brigita Gernoga and Brigita Sernoga to name a few.
Reports: Youngstown police find gun in car driving erratically on East Side
Rubel Sanchez, 20, of Youngstown, is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
Cleveland police find missing 13-year-old
Cleveland police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Chilling 911 call details road rage shooting on I-90
Lake County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a shot was fired at a truck during a road rage incident Monday evening.
cleveland19.com
Life in prison for man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man convicted of a deadly drive-by shooting in Akron was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday afternoon. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin said Adarus Black is eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Earlier this month, a jury unanimously...
Body of woman from Lorain found in Columbiana County
The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they’ve identified the body of a woman found on Monday in Madison Township.
New details released on Parma shelter in place alert
New details have been released on the incident that prompted Parma police to ask residents to shelter in place Wednesday.
Police: Argument preceded South Side shooting
Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man was found just before midnight in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of West LaClede Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing for driver convicted of killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, was sentenced Tuesday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Clancy to a minimum of five years or a maximum of seven and a half years in prison.
Suspect shot with own gun during Target parking lot robbery, reports say
The two men fought over the gun.
Couple arrested for murder outside of Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested a man and woman who were wanted for a murder that took place outside of a Cleveland apartment in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, My’Laisa Cordee Addison and Christian Michael Kendricks were located...
Former Streetsboro councilman and son facing dozens of charges
A former Streetsboro councilman and his son are now facing dozens of charges.
cleveland19.com
Parma police stand-off ends after residents told to shelter in place
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A police standoff in Parma involving several agencies is over, the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System confirmed. The incident started around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 30. CECOMS advised residents in the area of Pearl and Velma Avenue to shelter in place, particularly in the basement or interior...
