YAHOO!
Armed carjacking ends in East Hartford with 2 in custody
Dec. 1—EAST HARTFORD — Two suspects were apprehended after police say a vehicle stolen in a Wethersfield armed carjacking was found in East Hartford. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Wethersfield police informed local officers that the stolen vehicle — a white Maserati SUV — had been spotted in town.
YAHOO!
Police investigating two 'untimely' deaths in New London
Nov. 29—Authorities are investigating what they are calling the "untimely" deaths of two adults at a home in New London. A news release from the Attorney General's Office gave no information about the investigation, other than a statement that "there is no current indication that the public is at risk."
YAHOO!
St. Paul man sentenced for assaulting woman in fast food drive-thru
A 45-year man who admitted to attacking a 70-year-old woman for not pulling her car forward in the drive-through of a St. Paul Burger King — the same place he stabbed a man in 2019 — was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison. Jason John Morales grabbed...
YAHOO!
New London man sentenced to five years in prison for gun and drug trafficking crime
Nov. 29—A New London man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison plus three years of supervised release for "possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime," U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill sentenced Giovanni...
YAHOO!
Medical examiner: Victim shot 41 times, 12 wounds to head
Nov. 30—An autopsy conducted on the man who was shot and killed at a Windsor Locks apartment complex in 2019 determined that he suffered 41 gunshot wounds, including 12 to his head. Associate Medical Examiner Shana Straub shared those details Tuesday while testifying in Hartford Superior Court in the...
YAHOO!
Eight charged in conspiracy to defraud Department of Labor
Dec. 1—WASHINGTON — Charges have been unsealed against eight individuals for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Seven defendants have been indicted and one defendant has already pleaded guilty for her role in...
YAHOO!
New London man shot, killed woman before killing himself, autopsies show
Nov. 30—A New London man shot and killed a woman with whom he lived before killing himself Tuesday, the Attorney General's Office said Wednesday. Douglas Lyon, 78, shot and killed Peggy Brown, 73, at their home on Shaker Street before shooting and killing himself, officials said in a news release.
YAHOO!
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
YAHOO!
Middletown man dies after being run over multiple times in parking lot, say police
OLD BRIDGE – A 36-year-old Middletown man died after another person ran him over multiple times after an altercation in the parking lot of 100 Perrine Road, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Around 5:05 p.m. Nov. 29, Old Bridge police went to the parking lot of 100 Perrine...
YAHOO!
Assistant Harrison fire chief at center of harassment scandal, fed lawsuit resigns role
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect it is unclear if Henry Mohr continues to serve a role in the department. A former Harrison fire chief at the center of a widening sexual harassment scandal has resigned from his leadership role in the department, according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by The Journal News/lohud.com.
YAHOO!
Wagner man charged after faxing threats to Gov. Noem, circuit court judge
Dec. 1—WAGNER, S.D. — A Wagner man was charged after allegedly sending threatening emails to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and a First Circuit Court magistrate judge. Jason Shields, 38, was arrested and charged in October after he allegedly threatened the life of both Noem and Judge Donna Bucher.
