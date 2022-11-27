ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canterbury, NH

Armed carjacking ends in East Hartford with 2 in custody

Dec. 1—EAST HARTFORD — Two suspects were apprehended after police say a vehicle stolen in a Wethersfield armed carjacking was found in East Hartford. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Wethersfield police informed local officers that the stolen vehicle — a white Maserati SUV — had been spotted in town.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Police investigating two 'untimely' deaths in New London

Nov. 29—Authorities are investigating what they are calling the "untimely" deaths of two adults at a home in New London. A news release from the Attorney General's Office gave no information about the investigation, other than a statement that "there is no current indication that the public is at risk."
NEW LONDON, CT
Medical examiner: Victim shot 41 times, 12 wounds to head

Nov. 30—An autopsy conducted on the man who was shot and killed at a Windsor Locks apartment complex in 2019 determined that he suffered 41 gunshot wounds, including 12 to his head. Associate Medical Examiner Shana Straub shared those details Tuesday while testifying in Hartford Superior Court in the...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eight charged in conspiracy to defraud Department of Labor

Dec. 1—WASHINGTON — Charges have been unsealed against eight individuals for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Seven defendants have been indicted and one defendant has already pleaded guilty for her role in...
GEORGIA STATE
Wagner man charged after faxing threats to Gov. Noem, circuit court judge

Dec. 1—WAGNER, S.D. — A Wagner man was charged after allegedly sending threatening emails to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and a First Circuit Court magistrate judge. Jason Shields, 38, was arrested and charged in October after he allegedly threatened the life of both Noem and Judge Donna Bucher.
WAGNER, SD

