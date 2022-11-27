Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein OptionVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
A mother who disappeared last week found deadkandelSimi Valley, CA
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Related
yankodesign.com
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
At Gucci, Personal Vision, Business Opportunities at Crossroads
MILAN — The dust has settled on the news of Alessandro Michele’s sudden exit from Gucci — and his parting thoughts are telling. Thanking Gucci and the company’s team in a statement issued last Wednesday evening, Michele emphasized that his “most sincerest wish [for them is to] continue to cultivate your dreams, the subtle and intangible matter that makes life worth living. May you continue to nourish yourselves with poetic and inclusive imagery, remaining faithful to your values. May you always live by your passions, propelled by the wind of freedom.”More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering...
Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-brand Collaborations
Not all artist-brand collaborations are created equal. The best projects generate excitement from all parties involved: the artist, the brand and the customer. But how do you get there?. ICNCLST founder Sky Gellatly has built an agency around orchestrating buzzy collaborations between artists and brands, working with both sides to...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Adds “Fire Red” To The Mix
As the latest future-forward construction to grace Tinker Hatfield’s Air Max 90, Futura tooling has lent its updated aesthetic to a slew of neutral-toned ensembles alongside the celebration of Lunar New Year. Deviating from its established fall-friendly palette, the Air Max 90 Futura is undergoing the same knife which graced its original build back in the summer months.
sneakernews.com
Batman’s “Black And Yellow” Scheme Employs Unto The GS Nike Air Max 97
Amidst its 30th anniversary, a steady stream of propositions culminated in the return of the widely-regarded “Silver Bullet” Nike Air Max 97. Since its seldom return to past outfits and color blocking, titular tonal placement has run rampant across Christian Tresser’s design, now opting for a dark, gloomy aesthetic akin to the suit of LEGO Batman.
gmauthority.com
Widebody Corvette Z06 Rendering Lays Into The Aggression
The C8 Corvette Z06 stands apart from the “standard” C8 Stingray thanks to its widebody design and aggressive style, but now, one automotive designer is taking the Z06 to new extremes with the following rendering images. Recently posted to social media by Instagram user @carmstyledesign1, the images show...
This New Aston Martin Mega-Mansion in Tokyo Showcases Supercars Like Living Room Artwork
Last year, Aston Martin revealed its first private residential estate—a modernist masterpiece in New York’s Hudson Valley. Now the British carmaker is taking its real-estate portfolio overseas with a mega-mansion in Japan. Located in the Omotesando area of Tokyo’s upscale Minami Aoyama district, № 001 Minami Aoyama is an architectural collaboration between the marque and Japanese luxury concierge Vibroa. The four-story townhouse, which is slated for completion in November 2023, has already been sold to a private buyer and marks the brand’s first home design in Asia. Aston Martin will work with a local architect for the exterior and is also responsible for the...
Rolex Officially Enters the Secondary Market With Its Own Certified Pre-Owned Program
Rolex is finally getting into the secondary market. On Thursday, the world’s most famous Swiss watchmaker announced the start of its own certified pre-owned watch program, under which it will sell authenticated watches, first through the luxury retailer Bucherer, before expanding to other authorized dealers. Only Rolex watches purchased from ADs and more than three years old will be eligible for the pre-owned program, in an effort to curtail newer models being flipped in the gray market. And here’s where the Crown is really leveling up from your typical secondary market experience. When you purchase a Rolex certified pre-owned watch, you’ll receive...
Meet the Italian Footwear Company Making Shoes for Some of Menswear’s Coolest Brands
After teaming up with New Balance on a cobranded capsule centered on the 327 model, Charaf Tajer, the founder of hip London-based label Casablanca, sensed the potential of the footwear category and scouted a production partner. Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo and Aimé Leon Dore’s founder Teddy Santis had similar experiences. Coincidentally, they all ran into Search N Design, an Italy-based shoe specialist, which has no production capacity of its own but proved reliable and flexible. Based in Civitanova Marche, Italy and with an expected turnover of €8.9 million in 2022, the company has built a formula securing competitive advantage despite having no manufacturing plants. Founded in 2016,...
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
The 2 Most Reliable BMW Models of 2022 Based on Consumer Reports Owner Surveys
The BMW 3 and 4 Series are as reliable as they are luxurious. The post The 2 Most Reliable BMW Models of 2022 Based on Consumer Reports Owner Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
House of Bō Goes Luxe With New Collection
A year after its launch, House of Bō is reaching higher for its second phase, both in price and in quality. The brand, founded by Bernardo and Giancarlo Möller in 2021, has introduced a collection of parfums. Called the Tesoro Collection, it is comprised of three scents, each priced at $365 and launched exclusively with Bergdorf Goodman.More from WWDInside The Fragrance Foundation Circle of Champions 2022 EventMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Eye Candy: Inside the Fragrance Foundation's Brunch The range is a more highly concentrated answer to the brand’s debut collection, a lineup of eaux de parfum developed by...
2022 CarBuzz Awards Finalists: Best Interior
Out of the 10 CarBuzz Awards categories, Best Interior seems like it would be the easiest to judge. Which car was the most expensive? The end. But that's not the only factor that we consider. For example, last year's winner, the Genesis G80, beat out its more expensive category finalists and earned the 2021 Best Interior title by offering a stunning interior at a sub-$50,000 starting price.
sneakernews.com
Nike ISPA’s Latest Sneaker, The Mindbody, Appears To Be Made Of Trash
Pre-distressed sneakers have always been a contentious topic, whether you’re a sneakerhead or not. Brands the likes of Golden Goose, for example, were previously ridiculed for these very offerings, with many refusing to pay anywhere near their several hundred dollar asking price. But over the course of the last few years, opinion has quickly taken a turn, as the rise of the vintage trend has incited many to do the dirtying, yellowing, and scuffing themselves.
Science of beauty event helps young girls explore STEM
The educational and wealth gap in the Black community limits young adults from accessing resources to fulfill meaningful careers. Fly Girl Approved CEO Sakeya Donaldson acknowledged the gap issue by providing a program for minority girls ages 10-17 to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers in an achievable realm.
The North Face’s Coveted Retro 1996 Nuptse Jacket Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is coming…and The North Face has you set with all the layers, puffed sleeves and insulation you’ll need to stay warm during the year’s coldest months. Plus, the entire site is up to 40% off right now for Cyber Monday. In addition to the site’s regular deals (which include 40% off their fleece-lined parkas and hooded jackets), customers can also get 25% off every full-priced item on the site as long as they sign up for the XPLR Pass. Don’t...
Autoweek.com
An Aftermarket Company Finally Addresses the BMW Grille Problem
ADRO has come out with a replacement grille for the “controversial” stock grille on the current BMW M3/M4, with a lower profile. But ADRO has bigger plans, including becoming a carmaker. The idea is to get a “skateboard” EV platform from an existing OEM and add its own...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
113K+
Followers
8K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0