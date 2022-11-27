This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Pie

Photo: Getty Images

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, you may be scrambling to pick up a last minute dessert to add to the variety of dishes for your next holiday meal. Enter the ever-popular pie . With so many flavors to choose from, how can you be sure which will be a winner and a crowd favorite?

Wisevoter recently analyzed dessert trends to determine the most popular pies around the country, compiling a list of the top flavors in each state. The overall favorite is pecan pie, topping the list for 15 states, while apple pie follows close behind as the top choice for 14 states.

So what is South Carolina's favorite pie?

Apple Pie

There's nothing better than ending your meal with a nice slice of apple pie. The warm fruity filling pairs well with a flaky crust and chilled ice cream, combining into one treat widely considered to be the All-American Dessert.

South Carolinians aren't alone in their love of the dessert staple. Fourteen states total enjoy this classic treat more than any other flavor of pie, including: Alaska, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Here are South Carolina's Top 5 favorite types of pie:

Apple Pie Peanut Butter Pie Pumpkin Pie Blueberry Pie Key Lime Pie

Check out the full list at Wisevoter to see each state's favorite types of pie.