There Is an Upside to Cancer
Cancer made me realize that there is more to life than just work. I think most, including me, tend to dwell on cancer’s horrific downsides, like the surgery to extract our tumor, and maybe the months of chemo and radiation, after which our doctor tells us, “I’m sorry we’ve done all we can.”
I Purchased a Wig for Fun, and My Family Thought It Meant My Cancer Was Back
After experiencing another cancer scare (which thankfully turned out to be OK), I purchased a wig and a fun outfit to wear, prompting my family to think my cancer had returned. I recently thought I might have cancer again, this time in my lungs, but according to my pulmonologist, I...
‘Take Care of Yourself First,’ Says Lymphoma Caregiver
For National Family Caregivers Month, lymphoma caregiver Rickey Briskman explains the importance of caregivers putting themselves first. In 1998, Marla Briskman was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, a subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Since they met in 2001, Briskman’s now husband, Rickey, has been by her side, caring for her as she faced five relapses and six different treatments.
Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit Role of the Healthy Immune Systemt Presentation: November 13, 2022
As the advent of immunotherapy continues to grow in the multiple myeloma space, one area often remains forgotten about: the need for patients to maintain a healthy immune system. At the CURE® Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit, Dr. David Coffey, assistant professor at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the...
Cancer Education and Kindness
Educating people about cancer can not only be life-saving, but is also a kind thing to do. I was reminded of this by a post from a children’s author who died of cancer. Like many born and raised Arizonans who spent a lot of time outdoors long before effective sunscreen became available, I make a dreaded semi-annual trek to a dermatologist for a checkup.
What to Know After Receiving a Kidney Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Seek Speciality Care,’ Expert Says
In a recent interview with Cancer Horizons®, the medical liaison for KidneyCAN, discussed the basics of kidney cancer and what she thinks patients should know. Patients who have recently received a diagnosis of kidney cancer may experience confusion about their disease and sorting through what information will be relevant to their disease and their care.
Chronic Hiccups May Represent Another Side Effect from Chemotherapy in Patients With Cancer
A recently conducted found that for some patients, chemotherapy-induced hiccups were worse than nausea and vomiting. Hiccups lasting for days, weeks or longer may be an underreported side effect of chemotherapy in patients with cancer, and more awareness — and an effective way to manage them — are needed, according to a recent survey.
3 Tips for Getting Comfortable With an Ostomy After GI Cancer Surgery
An expert offers three steps that patients can take to become more comfortable and confident with their ostomy after undergoing surgery for gastric cancer. After a patient with gastrointestinal cancer undergoes surgery and receives an ostomy (an opening along the skin of the abdomen that collects waste), they may feel self-conscious about going out in public, according to Stephanie S. Yates, a nurse practitioner at Duke Cancer Center’s Wound Ostomy Clinic in Durham, North Carolina.
