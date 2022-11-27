Read full article on original website
Pomp, pageantry, and fraternité: Memorable moments from Macron's state visit with the Bidens
Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House for an official state visit and dinner – the first of Biden’s presidency.
Supreme Court to rule on Biden's student debt cancellation
The US Supreme Court agreed Thursday to rule on the legality of President Joe Biden's landmark effort to cancel hundreds of millions of dollars in student debt. "President Biden will keep fighting against efforts to rob middle-class families of the relief they need and deserve," she said.
