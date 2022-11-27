Read full article on original website
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
Russell Wilson has lost the Broncos locker room, and there’s no going back
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had quite a disappointing season, and he’s reportedly losing some of his team. Things just keep looking worse and worse for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as the season continues. He reportedly “lost some people in the locker room.”. Things aren’t looking great...
Allen Lazard knows exactly why Aaron Rodgers is playing through injury
Aaron Rodgers expects to play against the Chicago Bears despite suffering an injury the previous week, and Allen Lazard knows why he wants to play. After Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a rib injury against the Eagles in Week 12, his game status for Week 13 was unknown.
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
Auburn football: Charles Barkley reveals who he wanted as head coach
AU legend Charles Barkley had an opinion of who he wanted to replace Bryan Harsin as Auburn football head coach, and it wasn’t the man they actually hired — that being former Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze. Barkley instead wanted AU to be ready for ‘Prime Time,’...
Patriots fans ready to ditch Gillette over Josh Allen commercial
Patriots fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Gillette aired an ad featuring Bills QB Josh Allen during their Thursday Night Football tilt with Buffalo. There aren’t many brands as linked to an NFL team as Gillette and the Patriots. The razor brand has held naming rights to New England’s stadium since its debut season in 2002.
Udonis Haslem still showing why he’s ultimate Miami Heat ‘locker room guy’
The Miami Heat have an illustrious history of greatness, though that “illustrious history” isn’t that long, considering they are really among the league’s younger franchises. However, in that short amount of time, they have managed to accomplish quite the feats, such as their 3-way tie (Philadelphia, Detroit) for sixth in most titles among NBA franchises with three championships.
