Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
SEATTLE, WA
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach

UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)

Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Patriots fans ready to ditch Gillette over Josh Allen commercial

Patriots fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Gillette aired an ad featuring Bills QB Josh Allen during their Thursday Night Football tilt with Buffalo. There aren’t many brands as linked to an NFL team as Gillette and the Patriots. The razor brand has held naming rights to New England’s stadium since its debut season in 2002.
BUFFALO, NY
Udonis Haslem still showing why he’s ultimate Miami Heat ‘locker room guy’

The Miami Heat have an illustrious history of greatness, though that “illustrious history” isn’t that long, considering they are really among the league’s younger franchises. However, in that short amount of time, they have managed to accomplish quite the feats, such as their 3-way tie (Philadelphia, Detroit) for sixth in most titles among NBA franchises with three championships.
MIAMI, FL
