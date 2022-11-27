ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

PENGUINS' MIKE SULLIVAN BELIEVES REFS MISSED CALL THAT LED TO CAROLINA'S OT WINNER

The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and the game ended in a controversial way in overtime. During the extra frame, the puck was over near the benches and Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis laid a dangerous hit on Penguins forward Bryan Rust. After the hit, Jeff Petry went after Jarvis in defence of Rust, but the puck then comes loose, allowing Andrei Svechnikov and Brett Pesce to go in on a 2-on-0, with the latter scoring the game-winner.
markerzone.com

SENATORS' PROSPECT TYLER BOUCHER SUSPENDED FOR BEING 'AGGRESSOR' IN FIGHT (VIDEO)

Tyler Boucher of the OHL's Ottawa 67's has been punished for being an 'aggressor' during a game Sunday night. Boucher will sit for two games after rushing in to fight Marc Boudreau of the Sudbury Wolves after Boudreau delivered a check to the head of the a teammate. Boudreau was given a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for the illegal check, as well as another 5 for fighting. Boucher was give the 5 and a misconduct for being the aggressor.
markerzone.com

ISLANDERS VS FLYERS OPENS WITH A PAIR OF FIGHTS

Just two days after a spirited bout between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, the teams met for the second half of their home and home series. Tuesday night's matchup started with back to back tilts: Matt Martin (NYI) vs Zack MacEwen (PHI) and Ross Johnston (NYI) vs Nic Deslauriers (PHI).
ELMONT, NY
markerzone.com

KINGS PLACE GOALTENDER ON WAIVERS AFTER TUESDAY'S WILD 17-GOAL GAME

Following Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Los Angeles Kings have placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Petersen, 28, came in relief during Tuesday's game for Jonathan Quick, who allowed five goals on 14 shots. Meanwhile, the Waterloo (Iowa) native has not been much better, allowing four goals on 16 shots, including the overtime winner to Andre Burakovsky.
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

PAIR OF MINOR HOCKEY COACHES BANNED FOR LIFE AFTER VIOLENT ALTERCATION

Following a physical altercation in Gatineau, Que., two. minor hockey coaches were slapped with a lifetime ban from coaching by Hockey Outaouais. The alleged altercation transpired after a rowdy U15 game between the Jets 1 La Lièvre and the Remparts Gatineau on Sunday November 20 at Slush Puppy Centre in Gatineau.
markerzone.com

FORMER CANADIEN CHRIS NILAN HELPS PAIR OF HABS ROOKIES FEEL AT HOME IN MONTREAL

In a classy gesture, former Montreal Canadiens forward Chris 'Knuckles' Nilan reached out to rookie defencemen Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj to invite them over to his home for dinner. Nilan wanted to make the pair, who are currently roommates, feel like they were at home in Montreal. "Very classy...
markerzone.com

FRANK SERAVALLI RIPS INTO JACK EDWARDS: 'YOU ACTUALLY SOUND DRUNK'

Former TSN and now Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli has seemingly had it with Boston Bruins play-by-play guy Jack Edwards. Seravalli has publicly called Edwards out for comments the broadcaster made about Pat Maroon during a game Tuesday night between the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lighting. "A blowhard broadcaster...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

ANOTHER WEIRD JACK EDWARDS MOMENT AS HE MAKES FUN OF PAT MAROON DURING LIVE BROADCAST (VIDEO)

Everyone's favourite NHL play-by-play guy is back at it again, making comments during a live game that make him seem like the biggest homer in the business. During Tuesday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, Edwards went a full 40 seconds where he seemed to ignore the game completely in order to make fun of Pat Maroon for I guess what he feels is being overweight. Maroon had just snagged the puck behind his own net, when Edwards started in on him.
markerzone.com

STARS REPORTEDLY LOOKING TO ADD A TOP-SIX FORWARD

Earlier on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars locked up Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension which will see him in 'Victory Green' until the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. It shows that the team is fully focused on the future, but they're also looking to capitalize on their hot start to the 2022-23 season and potentially add a piece or two before the trade deadline on March 3rd.
DALLAS, TX
markerzone.com

INSIDER PROVIDES UPDATE ON AUSTON MATTHEWS' FUTURE IN TORONTO

If you are a follower of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fate of Auston Matthews' time in the Six is of utmost concern. Arguably a top-3 player in the NHL, Matthews has one more season after the current one before he earns unrestricted free-agent status, and many folks question whether or not he re-ups with the Leafs.
markerzone.com

FLYERS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS; 28-YEAR-OLD KINGS GOALTENDER CLEARS

According to Chris Johnston of TSN, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Bellows, 24, was originally drafted in the first round in 2016 by the New York Islanders. After parts of five seasons in their organization, the Islanders put Bellows on waivers on October 26th and the next day he was claimed by the Flyers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

MITCH MARNER TIES ALL-TIME MAPLE LEAFS RECORD ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mitch Marner tied Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk for the longest point streak in Maple Leafs history with 18 games. Marner narrowly kept his streak alive, as he needed an empty-netter to keep it going - and seal the game for Toronto. Over his last 18 games, Marner has scored...
markerzone.com

STEVE YZERMAN GIVES BRILLIANT, INSIGHTFUL BREAKDOWN OF TODAY'S NHL

Steve Yzerman is heralded as one of the NHL's most prolific active minds. As General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he is in a perfect role to understand the state of hockey today and its trajectory moving forward. Yzerman joined TNT's panel before the Wings' Wednesday night matchup with...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

FLYERS GM CONFIRMS RYAN ELLIS OUT FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON

When the Flyers traded for Ryan Ellis, many folks believed that he was the #2 defenseman Philadelphia needed to make them a contender. In hindsight, that obviously has not happened. Ellis' injury kept him from all but 4 games for the Flyers, now missing over a full year of active...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

CANUCKS TO HONOUR FRANCHISE LEGEND ROBERTO LUONGO NEXT SEASON

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Wednesday that franchise legend Roberto Luongo will become the eighth member of their 'Ring of Honour' during the 2023-24 season. "We are proud to welcome Roberto to the prestigious list of Canucks Ring of Honour inductees," said Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations. He...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy