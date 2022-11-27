ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

universalhub.com

Broken Coconut, broken promises: The cases against Aaron Sells

A former Duxbury man seems to have come up with a novel strategy for dealing with lawsuits by partners in his failed Seaport restaurant, Covid-19 PPE wholesalers and even the nation's largest radio-station owner: Ignore them. Aaron Sells has yet to file answers in any of the seven lawsuits filed...
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
Boston

4 North End rentals around or below the typical price

The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
universalhub.com

Roslindale moves into Cyrillic

Serbian font designer Jovana Jocić has released a Cyrillic version of David Jonathan Ross's Roslindale font - yes, named for the Boston neighborhood. Roslindale is home to a Russian Orthodox church (and neighboring Jamaica Plain has two Ukrainian churches). H/t Daniel Cantwell.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man threatened after attempting to stop bucket drumming near TD Garden

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Bucket drummers have become a staple outside of sports games at the TD Garden over the last decade, but neighbors say the percussion is lasting well into the night, and keeping neighbors awake. "We actually really like that. We like the excitement of the crowd related noise, or the street noise," said Brett, a man whose identity we are hiding because of actions taken by one drummer. "This is a whole other level. This is pounding on pans and plastic buckets several times a week late into the evening past midnight." People who live...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Visualizing some of the Boston area's Black neighborhoods - in textiles

Soft City by Amanda Ugorji and Sophie Weston Chien is a series of maps of Roxbury, Dorchester and East Cambridge, done as tapestries - using data from flood maps, Climate Ready Boston and the US Census. The information mapped tells the story of the past, present and future of Black...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Disabled residents at apartment building waiting days for elevator repair

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Residents who live in a Mattapan Heights apartment building are speaking out after almost a week with their only elevator out of service.Several residents who live in 229A that WBZ-TV spoke to deal with a medical issue. One woman named Tai has severe asthma. "When I get up there I can barely breathe," Tai said. She's frustrated another day has passed by without the elevator being fixed. "I have a handicap plaque and everything, it's not like this is a joke."A man who recently had double knee surgery had to carry two packages up several flights...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Barry's Corner in Allston could get Harvard Square-ier with proposed new theater complex and apartment building for Harvard grad students, professors and staff

Harvard University yesterday filed plans with the BPDA to build a new home for the American Repertory Theatre that would include two theaters able to hold up to 1,000 people as well as a 14-story, 264-unit apartment building that would be topped with "a beacon effect" as an homage to Allston.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Daily Free Press

Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus

Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳

It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
BOSTON, MA

