ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M, says mac and cheese preparation isn’t as advertised

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rachel Tucker
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103xsi_0jP8JrQI00

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include a response from Kraft Heinz.

HIALEAH, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare its Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups.

Court records show that a West Palm Beach-based law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Ramirez in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Nov. 18.

Ramirez is listed as the main plaintiff for the class-action suit, which alleges Kraft Heinz violated federal law by saying Velveeta Shells & Cheese cups take 3½ minutes to prepare.

Grizzly bears haven’t been in this national park since 1996: Why officials want them back

“Ready in 3½ minutes” is printed on the box, which is the amount of time the product takes to cook in a microwave. However, the suit says it takes more time to complete the other required steps.

This is how the lawsuit describes the cooking process:

  • “First, consumers must ‘REMOVE lid and Cheese Sauce Pouch.’
  • Next, they must ‘ADD water to fill line in cup. STIR.’
  • Third, ‘MICROWAVE, uncovered, on HIGH 3-1/2 min. DO NOT DRAIN.’
  • Finally, they should ‘STIR IN contents of cheese sauce pouch.’
  • Defendant then notes that ‘CHEESE SAUCE WILL THICKEN UPON STANDING’.”

“Consumers seeing ‘ready in 3½ minutes’ will believe it represents the total amount of time it takes to prepare the Product,” the suit states. “Meaning from the moment it is unopened to the moment it is ready for consumption.”

The lawsuit claims Ramirez bought the product for a “premium price” of $10.99 “between October and November 2022, among other times.” However, it did not say how long it actually took Ramirez to prepare the mac and cheese.

When will NORAD start tracking Santa this year?

The suit described Ramirez as someone who “looks to bold statements of value when quickly selecting groceries” and is “like many consumers who seek to stretch their money as far as possible when buying groceries.”

The plaintiffs are seeking at least $5 million in damages, “including statutory and punitive exclusive of interest and costs.”

The Kraft Heinz Company responded to the lawsuit Sunday, saying, “We are aware of this frivolous lawsuit and will strongly defend against the allegations in the complaint.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

DEP plans to help cities, businesses replace their fleets with electric trucks

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has announced a $12.7 million initiative to support companies and communities switching to electric freight trucks. Environmental justice areas, high traffic density areas and Act 47 financially distressed municipalities will be prioritized. “Our newest Driving PA Forward initiative aims to support transformational scale electrification of local trucks […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Help those facing crises by donating to the Red Cross this holiday

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For 2022, it has been a year of crisis for families in northwestern Pennsylvania and around the world — from extreme climate disasters to global emergencies like the conflict in Ukraine to the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis. According to a release, $15 billion disasters have upended lives across the country this year — […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Fracking company pleas no contest to water pollution charges

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced Cottera, formerly known as Cabot Oil and Gas, entered a plea Tuesday afternoon in relation to water pollution charges. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the company pleaded no contest to 14 criminal counts related to water pollution problems in many homes, namely in Dimock, PA. The plea forces […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
YourErie

New law means steeper penalties for repeat DUIs

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania drivers who choose to get behind the wheel while under the influence may now face increased penalties courtesy of a new Pennsylvania law. According to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) news release, “Deana’s Law” (Act 59 of 2022) has amended the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code. (Deana Eckman was killed in a vehicle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Appeals court halts Trump special master appointment in Mar-a-Lago case

An appeals court on Thursday ruled that the appointment of a special master after the search of former President Trump’s Florida home was improper, determining that a lower court could not limit the Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of White House records at Mar-a-Lago.  “The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of […]
FLORIDA STATE
YourErie

Voting open for public’s pick of 2023 River of the Year

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Voting is now open to the public for their choice of Pennsylvania’s River of the Year. Since 1983, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania Environmental Council and the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers have collaborated to name a River of the Year. Last year, French Creek received the honor […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Plan to expand broadband statewide comes to fruition

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –An effort to expand broadband capabilities statewide in the commonwealth is now becoming a reality. Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) released its Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Statewide Broadband Plan (Plan) to address both the immediate needs and long-term needs of Pennsylvanians. “Broadband is as essential today as electricity and water. But there […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Special election to be held in PA 27th District

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has approved a special election to be held following Senator John Gordner’s resignation on Wednesday. The lieutenant governor’s media release states Gordner resigned during Wednesday’s senate session so he could accept a new position elsewhere. Gordner has served the 27th District since 2003. The special election will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

McDowell Intermediate High School bathroom limitations ignites online petition

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Bathrooms have taken the spotlight at McDowell Intermediate High School. An online petition is making the rounds after the school administrators have closed some bathrooms in the building. The school says it’s a response to increased and ongoing behavior issues in the bathrooms — specifically, students vaping. To combat that, the school has […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Jake Corman reflects on long Pennsylvania Senate career

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The legislative session ended on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, as the state Senate moved forward with articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. The end of the session also marked the final day for longtime Senate leader Jake Corman, who spoke with abc27 before heading home to Centre County. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov. elect Davis announce Inaugural Committee

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Davis have announced their Inaugural Committee. The group will help lead the planning and execution of the Shapiro-Davis Inauguration on January 17, 2023. The following Pennsylvanians will lead the Inaugural Committee as Co-Chairs and work closely alongside Inauguration Executive Director Amanda Warren: Incoming First Lady Lori Shapiro, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

State Senate holds session on Philadelphia District Attorney Krasner’s impeachment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Senate moved forward with the impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after passing several procedural resolutions and settings the stage for a January 2023 trial. The senate session was scheduled to accommodate and procedurally remove the House’s impeachment of Krasner along party lines. […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

MTSD votes on major projects totaling more than $50 million

The Millcreek School Board voted on several major projects totaling more than $50 million. Those projects include renovations to McDowell High School and Tracy Elementary School and upgrades to the district’s baseball and softball fields. Millcreek School District failed to approve renovations to McDowell High School, with plans to revisit it, passed plans to renovate […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy