3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned +5% over the past month...
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AGNC Investment (AGNC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +18.1%,...
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Is Texas Instruments Stock a Buy Right Now?
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is a semiconductor company that has paid dividends for several years. It faces headwinds from companies that are reducing spending on the electronics that contain Texas Instruments components. This video will tell you whether Texas Instruments stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Tsakos (TNP): Time to Buy?
Tsakos Energy (TNP) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this...
DG vs. TJX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Discount Stores sector have probably already heard of Dollar General (DG) and TJX (TJX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best...
Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
Covenant Logistics (CVLG) closed the most recent trading day at $38.38, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the truckload...
SKT or EQIX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector have probably already heard of Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) and Equinix (EQIX). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods...
Braze, Inc. (BRZE) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Braze, Inc. (BRZE) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $25.70. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from continued execution...
EBAY January 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the EBAY options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Abbott (ABT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT) closed at $107.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula,...
IHG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of InterContinental Hotels Group plc (Symbol: IHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.39, changing hands as high as $60.40 per share. InterContinental Hotels Group plc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Is USA Compression (USAC) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for USA Compression Partners (USAC). Shares have added about 3.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is USA Compression due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Interesting URA Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Global X Funds - Global X Uranium ETF Par 0.001 (Symbol: URA) saw new options become available today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the URA options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
