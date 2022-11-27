5 Week 12 games that could help Cowboys in their playoff push, and how

The Cowboys have the weekend off to prepare for the stretch run. After taking down their division rivals, the New York Giants, on Thursday, Dallas gets a couple extra days of rest and relaxation to prepare for their final six games as they find themselves focusing on playoff seeding. Dallas controls their own destiny when it comes to making the playoffs, courtesy of their 8-3 record.

They do not control their own destiny when looking for seeding though, so they will always be looking at the results of the other matches. The real question is, which teams do the Cowboys want in the tournament with them? Which ones are the best matchups

Current NFC Playoff Seeding and matchups

Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) Minnesota Vikings (9-2 – already played in Week 12) San Francisco 49ers (6-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) Dallas Cowboys (8-3 – already played) New York Giants (7-4 – already played) Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

The No. 1 seed gets a bye, then the remaining six teams square off. Right now, Minnesota would host Seattle, San Fransisco would host New York and Dallas would travel to Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Other NFC Teams with real shots

There are really only three teams, barring miracles, with realistic shots of joining this party.

The Washington Commanders (6-5) aren’t winning the division, but they have the best case to slide into one of the wild-card spots.

Meanwhile the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and the New Orleans Saints (4-7) are still within striking distance of the Buccaneers for the NFC South crown.

What matchups should Dallas want

The Cowboys aren’t really being burned by the run games of the opposition. They lost to Green Bay because Aaron Rodgers played at a level he hasn’t all season long, posting a 14.2 Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt for the game, when he’s been at 6 all season long. They didn’t lose because they gave up 200 yards on the ground; by themselves ground yards don’t determine a win or a loss.

However, teams that present that combination of potent ground attack and highly efficient passing are ones they’d rather avoid. They’ll have to beat at least one if they hope to make a Super Bowl, though, because the NFC is filled with that formula. Philadelphia and San Francisco pose the biggest threats.

Then there’s Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs, and who wants to face the greatest QB of all time, on the road, in the wild-card round?

Here’s a ranking of the teams in play Dallas should rather face, knowing that any playoff matchup is a dangerous thing.

New Orleans Saints Atlanta Falcons New York Giants Washington Commanders Seattle Seahawks Minnesota Vikings Tampa Bay Buccaneers Philadelphia Eagles San Francisco 49ers

With this list in mind, here’s the rooting guide for the rest of Week 12.

Tampa Bay (5-5) @ Cleveland Browns (3-7)

The Browns’ defense is abysmal, but they can help the Cowboys in one of their last games without embattled and controversial QB Deshaun Watson returns from his lengthy suspension.

Dallas wants the Bucs out of the playoffs and that means someone has to catch them for the NFC South title.

ROOT FOR THE BROWNS

Green Bay (4-7) @ Philadelphia (9-1)

We’ll have more on it soon, but if the Cowboys can pull within one game of the Eagles in the next month, their Week 16 fight will essentially be for the NFC East crown and possibly the No. 1 seed overall. Dallas will own the tiebreaker over Philly unless something catastrophic happens.

So, root for one more Aaron Rodgers resurgence game.

ROOT FOR THE PACKERS

New Orleans (4-7) @ San Francisco (6-4)

Trying to kill two birds with one stone here. The Saints catching the Bucs here is the highest priority, but if the 49ers can lose the NFC West to the Seahawks, that’s a better matchup for Dallas in a wild-card round. Not to take the Seahawks likely, but the 49ers feel like the third potentially elite team in the NFC.

ROOT FOR THE SAINTS

Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) vs Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

The Raiders are… not good, and that may play into Dallas’ hands here. Seattle being the No. 4 seed IF the Cowboys end up as the top wild card is the second-best matchup to Atlanta or New Orleans catching the Bucs in the South. Avoiding Tampa and San Fran in the opening round is the goal.

ROOT FOR THE SEAHAWKS

Atlanta (5-6) @ Washington (6-5)

Who could’ve predicted this would be a key game? Atlanta is just a half-game behind the Bucs and Washington is looking more and more frisky with a try-hard but really flawed Taylor Heinecke at QB. Still, rather get them out the paint so the Week 18 matchup is freebee where Dallas can rest and win.

ROOT FOR THE FALCONS