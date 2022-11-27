ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Jays, Giants Among Top Fits for Former Dodgers Outfielder

Two weeks ago, the Dodgers did what would have seemed unthinkable just a couple years ago, non-tendering former MVP Cody Bellinger and making him a free agent at age 27. While L.A. isn’t out of the running to re-sign Belli at a lower dollar amount than what they would have paid him in arbitration, there’s a lot of demand for the supremely talented outfielder who is looking for a one-year deal to re-establish his value.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Identifies 5 Intriguing Trade Targets

The Dodgers are one of the most intriguing teams this offseason, because they have obvious holes and plenty of money to spend, but they also have a loaded farm system if they choose to promote from within and do somewhat of a youth movement. Of course, one of the other benefits of a loaded farm system is plenty of assets to trade if you choose to fill your holes that way.
Dodgers: Pros and Cons to Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander

Two of the biggest pitchers on the free-agent market are Jacob deGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who has spent his entire career with the Mets, and Justin Verlander, who has won three Cy Young Awards with the Tigers and Astros. The Dodgers are in the market for a starting pitcher or two and have a lot of money, so naturally they’ve been linked to both stars.
