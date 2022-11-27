NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has decried New York City’s problems with electric and gas-powered bikes as he sentenced the electric scooter rider who crashed into “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes to one to three years in prison for his manslaughter conviction. Brian Boyd was led away in handcuffs Wednesday after sentencing in Manhattan state court by Judge Gregory Carro. The judge said the city “has a problem” with the motorized bikes and he wants to send a message that drivers of unregistered and unlicensed bikes can face jail time when they do harm. Boyd said he was sorry before the sentence was imposed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO