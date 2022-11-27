Read full article on original website
‘The German debacle’: Newspapers in Germany react to group-stage World Cup exit
Newspapers in Germany have reacted to the national team’s ‘embarrassing’ group-stage exit from the World Cup – the side’s second in as many world championships.Germany are four-time World Cup winners but have followed their most recent triumph, in 2014, with back-to-back exits in the first round.After steering the team to the trophy in 2014, coach Joachim Low oversaw their group-stage elimination in Russia, where his side finished bottom of their group after losing to Mexico and South Korea – either side of a victory over Sweden. And Low’s successor, Hansi Flick, saw his team suffer the same fate in Qatar...
KEYT
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia as head coach Roberto Martinez steps down
Belgium was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday after a goalless draw with Croatia left it third in Group F. In what was a frustrating evening for the Red Devils, both Romelu Lukaku and Yannick Carrasco spurned good opportunities to score the goal which would have sent Belgium through.
KEYT
France makes push to collect heirloom weapons across country
BRUNOY, France (AP) — France has launched a nationwide drive to collect millions of old firearms, remnants of the two World Wars or long-abandoned hunting excursions. French Interior Ministry officials suspect French families keep many unregistered weapons tucked away in attics and storerooms as heirlooms in the country that was once the scene of many of the last century’s fiercest battles. Jean-Simon Merandat, Head of the Interior Ministry’s Central Service for Arms and Explosives said it’s believed there are about 5 or 6 million weapons that are being kept in an “irregular manner” in the country and that 80-90% of them have been inherited. Authorities say there will be no legal consequences if weapons are handed over within the initial weeklong drive that ends Dec. 2.
Messi, Argentina try to avoid World Cup upset vs. Australia
Australia's players speak in glowing and almost reverential terms about Lionel Messi
KEYT
German president hails Albania’s pro-European stand
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The German president has hailed Albania’s pro-European stand and urged its authorities to continue reforms toward membership in the European Union. Frank-Walter Steinmeier is visiting Albania Thursday to talk with top officials on EU membership negotiations and the situation in the Western Balkan region. Steinmeier urged Albania to “keep on further work in the fight against … corruption and organized crime, … justice reform” also urged the governement and opposition to work together. Steinmeier also said regional cooperation was the best path toward faster integration into the bloc. Two days earlier, Steinmeier was in neighboring North Macedonia, which also started membership talks with the EU in July.
KEYT
Serbia names pro-Russian politician new spy chief
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s government announces that it has named a staunchly pro-Russian politician as the Balkan state’s new spy chief. It said in a statement Thursday that Aleksandar Vulin, who was Serbia’s interior minister in the previous government and had served as defense minister before that, is taking over as the director of BIA, Serbia’s intelligence agency. As Serbia’s interior minister, Vulin visited Moscow in August, a rare trip by a European state official that underscored Belgrade’s refusal to join Western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
KEYT
China security forces are well-prepared for quashing dissent
BEIJING (AP) — When it comes to ensuring the security of their regime, China’s Communist Party rulers don’t skimp. The extent of that lavish spending was put on display when the boldest street protests in decades broke out in Beijing and other cities, driven by anger over rigid and seemingly unending restrictions to combat COVID-19.
KEYT
Minister: Cyprus tops EU in migrant repatriations
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The interior minister of ethnically divided Cyprus says the country ranks first among European Union member nations in the number of migrants it repatriates relative to its population of just over a million people. Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said Thursday that nearly 7,000 migrants were sent back to their home countries from Cyprus so far this year, accounting for 70% of the people who entered the country illegally. He says Cyprus repatriated 17% of the migrants who arrived without authorization last year. Nouris says some 95% of all asylum-seekers enter from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and cross a United Nations-controlled buffer zone to apply in the south, where the internationally recognized government is seated.
KEYT
Bulgarians protest reinstatement of paper election ballots
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Hundreds of people have attended a street protest in Bulgaria’s capital to oppose a revision of the Election Code that reinstates paper ballots. The previous reformist government had replaced those ballots with voting machines. The We Continue the Change party and the Democratic Bulgaria political alliance called Thursday’s protest in Sofia, describing the switch as an attempt by the parties of the “old establishment” to allow the corruption of the election process. Police cordoned off the Parliament building to prevent the angry demonstrators from storming it, but the protest remained peaceful. The Election Code amendments were approved last week during an all-night sitting of the National Assembly’s legal affairs committee,
KEYT
Poland says Kandinsky art sold in Germany comes from theft
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s culture authorities say a painting by Wassily Kandinsky that was auctioned in Germany for almost 390,000 euros belongs to Poland, where it was stolen in 1984. They threaten legal steps. Kandinsky’s 1928 composition “Untitled” sold Thursday at the Grisebach auctioneers in Berlin. Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage along with the Polish Embassy in Berlin say they had notified the auction house that the artwork was stolen from an exhibition at the National Museum in Warsaw, and had protested putting it up for sale. It bears the museum’s stamp on the reverse and the auction catalogue says it was at Warsaw’s museum around 1965-1983 and then in a private collection in the U.S.
KEYT
EXPLAINER: US-European differences on climate law persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is trying to allay concerns raised by French President Emmanuel Macron about a clean energy law that benefits electric vehicles and other products made in North America. But a dispute with Europe over the landmark law persists. Biden acknowledged on Thursday that the law contains “glitches” but said “there are tweaks we can make” to satisfy France and other European allies. Macron, who spoke with Biden at the White House, has made clear that he and other European leaders are concerned about incentives in the law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that favor clean energy technology made in North America, including electric vehicles.
KEYT
Pope reschedules Congo, South Sudan trip for Jan. 31-Feb. 5
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has rescheduled his delayed trip to Congo and South Sudan for Jan. 31-Feb. 5. The Vatican published the new itinerary Thursday. It roughly matches the original with one exception: It cuts out a stop in Congo’s conflict-ravaged eastern city of Goma. The trip had originally been scheduled for last July but was postponed because Francis was undergoing therapy for his strained knee ligaments. The 85-year-old Francis is still using a wheelchair, but has made other foreign trips in the meantime, suggesting that he can go through with even challenging itineraries. Also on the program is a visit to South Sudan with the leaders of the Church of England and the Church of Scotland.
‘We walked in front of the police with no veil’ – voices from Iran’s women-led uprising
Iran’s security forces have killed at least 448 people since protests began more than two months ago, according to a human rights group. Iran Human Rights (IHR) said those killed include including 60 children under the age of 18 and 29 women. The UN high commissioner for human rights recently warned that “a fully fledged human rights crisis” was taking place.
KEYT
Prosecutor drops Australian Parliament House rape charge
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian prosecutor on Friday dropped the rape charge of a woman who was allegedly assaulted in a parliamentary office after he determined that the stress of the trial would put her life at risk. Former government staffer Brittany Higgins alleges a more senior colleague, Bruce Lehrmann, raped her in a minister’s office after a night of heavy drinking in March 2019. The Associated Press does not usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Higgins has chosen to identify herself in the media. Higgins’ friend said she was in a hospital receiving mental health treatment. Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold said he dropped the case based on medical evidence that a trial could cost Higgins’ life.
KEYT
Biden and Macron affirm commitment to Ukraine but diverge on willingness to speak with Putin
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday demonstrated a united front in addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine but offered divergent answers over their willingness to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, relaying that they spent much their recent meeting discussing the invasion. Biden told reporters...
KEYT
Ethiopia says new talks begin inside Tigray on disarmament
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia says a joint committee from the federal government and Tigray forces has convened inside the Tigray region to outline disarmament plans as part of a peace deal signed last month in the two-year conflict. It is the first time the two sides have officially held talks in Ethiopia since the fighting began. Ethiopia’s government said in a tweet on Thursday that the committee started work Wednesday in the town of Shire. However, Tigray officials say that before disarmament can start, Ethiopia’s government should remove forces who came from Eritrea and the neighboring Amhara region.
KEYT
After suicide bomb, Pakistan demands Taliban prevent attacks
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has demanded neighboring Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers prevent terrorist attacks coming from their soil. The demand came a day after a suicide bombing in Pakistan’s southwest killed four people. It appeared to target police protecting polio workers in the area. Pakistani Taliban fighters who are hiding across the border in Afghanistan claimed the attack. On Thursday, Pakistan’s interior minister underlined the threat of Afghanistan turning into a haven for militants, despite its Taliban rulers saying they would prevent such attacks from their soil after they seized control of Afghanistan last year. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban, who have ruled their country since the U.S. and NATO troops withdrew last year.
Benzinga
Kim Jong Un's Missile Tests Draw New Sanctions From US, Japan And South Korea
The U.S. and its Asian allies, South Korea and Japan, imposed sanctions on Kim Jong Un's officials connected to North Korea's weapons programs after the isolated nation's slew of latest missile tests last month. What Happened: The U.S. Treasury Department, on Thursday, sanctioned Jon Il Ho, Yu Jin and Kim...
KEYT
UN: Iraq Christians were victims of Islamic State war crimes
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. team says evidence it collected in Iraq strengthens preliminary findings that Islamic State extremists committed crimes against humanity and war crimes against the Christian community after it seized about a third of the country in 2014. The investigative team says in a report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Thursday that the crimes included forcibly transferring and persecuting Christians, seizing their property and engaging in sexual violence, enslavement and other “inhumane acts” such as forced conversions and destruction of cultural and religious sites. The team also updates its investigations into the extremists’ use of chemical weapons.
Philippines' largest prison holds mass burial for 70 inmates
The bodies of 70 inmates from the Philippines' largest prison were laid to rest Friday in a mass burial, weeks after their decomposing remains were discovered in a Manila funeral home. Among the remaining bodies still at the funeral home, eight would be re-examined by Raquel Fortun, one of the country's two forensic pathologists.
