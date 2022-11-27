Live coverage: Broncos, Panthers scoreless in first quarter

The Denver Broncos start a two-game road swing on Sunday. On the first stop they visit the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

First quarter

Panthers run a fake punt and pick up the first down.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 27, 2022

Panthers pull out a fake punt and keep the ball.

Another punt coming for the Broncos.

Panthers go backwards and the Broncos force another punt.

Broncos go three and out on their first offensive possession.

Nearly a safety on a completion to Washington. #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 27, 2022

Broncos give up a first down but force a punt after that. Broncos will get their first chance on offense.

#Broncos win the toss and defer.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 27, 2022

Pregame

Not exactly a great crowd in Carolina 15 minutes before kick. But we shall football nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/K3TSSsH5Ji — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 27, 2022

About that time! #DENvsCAR pic.twitter.com/6iZ91CrFJ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 27, 2022

👀 our inactives for #DENvsCAR » https://t.co/CF79NKlM5w pic.twitter.com/6yLuJd6GrO — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 27, 2022

Rain or shine 🌧 #DENvsCAR 📸's » https://t.co/KMd58nv54n pic.twitter.com/52T8dGiVlR — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 27, 2022