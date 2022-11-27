Falcons inactives: Arnold Ebiketie, Caleb Huntley in vs. Commanders

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) have released their inactives list for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders (6-5), ruling out six players. Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga is arguably the most notable absence for the Falcons.

Edoga earned the start at left guard in Week 11, and earned the praise of head coach Arthur Smith after the game. However, Edoga was listed as questionable on the injury report with a knee injury. Look for backup Colby Gossett to get the start on Sunday.

On the bright side, OLB Arnold Ebiketie and RB Caleb Huntley are officially active after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Here’s a look at Atlanta’s six inactives for Week 12.

ILB Nate Landman

DL Jalen Dalton

CB Cornell Armstrong