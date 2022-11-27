Read full article on original website
KTUL
74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi
news9.com
2 Women Die After Overnight Crash In Creek County
OHP: 74-year-old killed in Creek County crash
KTUL
2 dead after collision with tractor-trailer on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people are dead after a driver crashed into a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Tulsa woman Sarah Ready, 29, was driving an Infiniti sedan with two passengers heading eastbound when she made an unsafe...
Wagoner County authorities looking for car chase suspects
news9.com
Stolen Car Suspects Get Away After Chase With Wagoner County Deputies
Mayes County DUI crash ends in death
Driving under the influence is blamed for a fatal crash, south of Pryor in Mayes County. OHP says 34-year-old Christopher Simmons of Lawton died early Wednesday morning of massive head injuries. A report from OHP indicates Simmons failed to yield at a stop sign, as his car left the roadway,...
news9.com
Tulsa Woman Dies From Injuries After Assault; Police Identify Suspect
news9.com
1 Dead After Motorcycle Crash In Tulsa, Police Investigating
One person has died after a crash involving a minivan and motorcycle near East 51st and South 72nd East Avenue in Tulsa, police said. The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said. Some witnesses to the accident attempted to provide life saving measures before emergency crews arrived, police said. The...
Lanes Reopen After Turner Turnpike Crash Near Wellston
The eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike has been reopened following a crash that happened at around 10 a.m. near Wellston. Authorities said there are no injuries, but a truck hauling a crane is involved in the crash. Crews were on scene cleaning a fuel spill, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
Man killed while loading vehicle onto wrecker in Wagoner County
news9.com
Tulsa Police: Flock Cameras Help Catch Man Accused Of Stealing Car From 92-Year-old Grandfather
Tulsa Police say its Flock camera system is credited with helping recover an SUV that officers say a man allegedly stole his 92-year-old grandfather. According to police records, Tayler Browning was just released from prison less than six months ago for stealing cars. Police say this time, Browning is accused of breaking into his 92-year-old grandfather's house while he was sleeping, stealing his keys and taking off in his SUV.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
news9.com
Man Pleads Guilty To Tulsa International Airport Shooting That Injured Airport Police Officer
A man has pleaded guilty to trying to kill his wife at the Tulsa International Airport last year and getting into a shootout with airport police. Joseph Watson's charges include shooting with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. Police say Watson called his wife...
Tulsa man arrested, accused of stealing grandfather’s SUV
news9.com
Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville
18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
Tulsa police say at least one person dead in east Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a homicide occurred in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue in east Tulsa. At least one person is dead. Police were seen at a home there Wednesday morning. There are no further details at this time. This is...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Murdering His Girlfriend
Tulsa Police need your help finding a murder suspect who they believe is armed and dangerous. Homicide detectives are looking for Isaias Torres, Jr. in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend. The family of Monica DeLeon said she leaves behind three children. "They didn't know what happened to...
news9.com
Driver Taken To Hospital After Train Strikes Car In Rogers County
Rogers County authorities said one person was taken the hospital after a train struck a car Sunday evening. Police were to called to the railroad tracks at S. 4110 Rd. near Sonic in Claremore just after 5 p.m. Police say they are investigating the crash as a suspected DUI after...
