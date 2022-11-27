3 causes for concern as the Eagles and Packers meet in Week 12

The Eagles (9-1) are hosting a ‘Blackout’ during their Sunday night meeting against the Green Bay Packers (4-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia will look to maintain its lead in the NFC East and the NFC, while Green Bay will look to keep its dwindling playoff hopes alive.

With kickoff less than eight hours away, here are three causes for concern on Sunday night.

Aaron Rodgers is an all-time great

Mjs Apc Packvseagles 1206200454

Rodgers is having a down season by some standards, but the two-time defending MVP has recorded 2,542 yards (6th in the NFL) and 19 TD (4th in the NFL) while performing with a broken thumb.

Sunday nights are where the magic is made, and Philadelphia can ill-afford to let Rodgers sit in the pocket and find his favorite targets, rookie Christian Watson and Allen Lazard.

Packers downhil running game

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia added Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh after the Texans and Commanders controlled the line of scrimmage in back-to-back games.

On Sunday, Green Bay will counter with a two-headed monster that can wear an opposing defense down.

Running back Aaron Jones has logged 778 yards, eighth in the NFL, and as a receiver, he has caught 40 of 49 targets for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

A.J. Dillon has 467 yards on 117 carries and has the body to punish opposing tacklers.

The Eagles can ill-afford for these two talents to get off and running.

Turnovers and sloppy play

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

During their 8-0 start, Philadelphia turned the ball over just three times, but over their last two games, they have six – four in a loss to Washington and two more last week in a comeback win over Indianapolis.

The Eagles badly need to get back to an efficient brand of football, and that starts with protecting the football.